Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

WINNIPEG, June 10, 2022 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation")(CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 1,500,000 incentive stock options to certain officers of the Corporation to purchase a total of 1,500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05. The options expire on June 10, 2024.
About Winston Gold Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
