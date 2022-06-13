Empress Royalty Announces Pre-Production at Manica Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2022 - Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)( OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pre-production has commenced at the Manica Gold Mine ("Manica" or the "Mine"). The Company owns a 3.375% royalty on Manica, which is located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP").

"Congratulations to the team at MMP for their hard work and dedication in taking Manica from a development stage project into a producing mine," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "The Manica Gold Mine is our second development asset reaching pre-production and demonstrates our team's ability to make strategic investments that create significant returns and value for our shareholders."

Figure 1 to 3. Empress Management Site Visit to Manica Gold Mine

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

