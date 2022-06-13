Tembo Reports the Commencement of the Initial Phase of the 2022 Diamond Drilling Program at Ngula 1

Vancouver, June 13, 2022 - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first drilling of the 2022 program, at the Tembo project in the Lake Victoria goldfield in Tanzania, has commenced at the Ngula 1 target.

Highlights

Diamond drilling has commenced at Ngula 1 where 4 drill holes comprising 970 m have been planned in this initial phase.

Targeting previous good gold analytical results, the drill holes are aimed to define structural controls to enable further targeted depth and strike extent drilling.

The holes being followed up are: TDD0041-22.18 g/t Au over 15.00 m from 299.00 m; TDD0054-8.17 g/t Au over 11.05 m from 116.96 m; TDD0004-3.13 g/t Au over 25.89 m from 41.00m including 4.46g.t Au over 2.60m and 9.38g/t Au over 6.30m; and TDD0004.

Four diamond-cored drill holes, comprising approximately 970 m of drilling, have been planned for the initial drilling at the Ngula 1 target. Refer to the figure below.







Figure 1: Ngula 1 - Initial Phase Drilling Program

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2214/127362_76c2657af41f2b80_002full.jpg







The first drillhole collared on 9 June 2022.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2214/127362_76c2657af41f2b80_003full.jpg

The drill holes are aimed to confirm the geological continuity and distribution of the mineralization, as well as to obtain comprehensive structural data to better understand, interpret and define the structural features that are controlling the distribution of Au, and the attitude and morphology of the mineralized zones, ultimately enabling a targeted resource drilling program to follow. A summary of the intended purpose of each drill hole is indicated in the table below.

Table 1: Summary of Phase I Drilling Program

BHID X Y Z Azi. Inc. Planned

Depth (m) Comments NG10001 436506 9647344 1246 180 -60 200 A twin of TRC0016 and TDD0054, which had a high grade mineralised intersection of 8.17 g/t Au over 11.05 m from 116.96 m. NG10002 436550 9647449 1245 135 -55 500 A twin of TDD0041, which had a high grade mineralised intersection of 22.18 g/t Au over 15.00 m from 299.00 m. The drill hole will be drilled at an azimuth of 135o so as to perpendicularly intersect the SW-NE trending lineaments. NG10003 436693 9647250 1245 180 -60 150 Planned to determine the dip of the mineralised zone intersected in TDD0004 which had a wide moderate grade of 3.13 g/t Au over 25.89 m from . NG10004 436700 9647142 1244 0 -60 120 A twin of TRC0001 and TDD0004.

Note: Coordinates are in WGS84 / UTM Zone 36S

Tembo Exploration Manager John Fleming stated, "We are excited to see the results of the drilling, not only do we expect to gain a better understanding of the structural complexities but also to achieve improved confidence in the continuity of the mineralized zones. The aforementioned will go a long way in assisting the team in the planning of additional drill holes that will ultimately allow for the development of a maiden resource estimation for Ngula 1."

Tembo President & CEO David Scott stated, "Tembo is back on the ground and drilling has commenced! The field team have been active, relogging the critical boreholes to familiarize themselves with the geology, and be sure they are well prepared for the core as it is received. Ngula 1 is at this stage our priority 1 target and the drilling of these holes should be completed within a month to six weeks."

The above information has been prepared by John Fleming, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is designated as a "Qualified Person" with the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of the data.

QA/QC

A stringent QA/QC practice is applied to all sample batches. A Verified Reference Material standard is inserted every 20th sample, a known blank or blank standard every 20th sample and all samples with assays greater than 0.5g/t are re-assayed. 1% of all samples are submitted to an alternative laboratory for check analysis. In addition the laboratory adheres to an internal QA/QC procedure including standard samples and repeats and blanks inserted independently.

Widths represent drill intersection widths not corrected for borehole inclination and dip of the geological zone. True widths have not been determined. The borehole inclination of 60deg and sub vertical dip of the structures suggests that the true width will be approximately 86% of the intersected width.

Boreholes have not been drilled in numerical sequence and not all boreholes in a sequence have necessarily been drilled. Borehole numbers represent the original borehole identification assigned when planned.

No capping of high-grade values has been applied to the assay results.

About Tembo

Tembo Gold is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol TEM. The Company currently has 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project which is located adjacent to African Barrick's 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine in the prolific Lake Victoria Greenstone belt in Tanzania. Our focus is the discovery and development of world-class gold projects in Africa. The company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa.

