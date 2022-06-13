Radius Gold Receives US$700,000 from Pan American Silver for Earn-in on Amalia Project, Mexico

Vancouver, June 13, 2022 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) ("Radius" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that in order to earn its option for 65% of the Amalia property in Mexico, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ,TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") has made the final US$700,000 option cash payment to Radius Gold.

The terms of the definitive option agreement were announced in the Company's press release dated July 30, 2018. Among other commitments, Pan American Silver was required to make scheduled cash payments in an aggregate amount of US$1.5 million during the expenditure period. Additionally, Pan American Silver has met and exceeded its expenditure obligation of US$2.0 million in exploration on the property.

Bruce Smith, President and CEO of Radius Gold, commented: "We are very pleased to continue to work with our partner Pan American Silver. Partnering with Pan American, one of the world's largest silver miners, requires exploration targets to demonstrate significant scale. The Amalia project continues to display the potential for a large scale gold silver discovery. Many high grade and wide gold/silver drill intercepts have been reported for San Pedro, California and El Cuervo targets. Many targets remain open in all directions and additional drilling is warranted. The US$700,000 payment reflects the satisfaction of our partner in the results obtained from infill and evaluation drilling programs. Radius looks forward to continued drilling and resource development at Amalia in the future."

The Agreement

Pursuant to an option agreement signed in June 2018, Pan American Silver Corp. has the option to earn up to an initial 65% interest in the Amalia Project by making cash payments to Radius totalling US$1.5 million (of which US$800,000 has been previously received) and expending US$2 million on exploration over four years. Pan American may earn an additional 10% by advancing the property to preliminary feasibility.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities

across the globe.

