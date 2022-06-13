Québec Silica Is Assembling a High Purity Quartz Processing Pilot Plant

Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Québec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Québec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has started the assembly of a pilot processing facility and laboratory, and that exploration work is well underway at the Company's wholly-owned Charlevoix Silica Project, near St. Urbain, Quebec, Canada.

Exploration and environmental study

Under the advisement and supervision of Dr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche of the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), the following project scopes are underway or have been completed:

Winter 2022:

As part of the ongoing environmental study, the Company's main contractor EkoXplor (https://ekoxplor.com/), installed weather monitoring stations and wildlife cameras throughout the property. Data from these instruments are continually being collected and analyzed.

Spring 2022:

In April, the first high-resolution drone survey was flown over the central portion of the property with the intent of establishing access and baseline flight parameters for future additional drone surveys to be executed in the spring and summer.

Currently in progress:

The EkoXplor crew is currently cutting trails and lines throughout the densely vegetated property to allow access to perform systematic exploration.

As anticipated, the first sets of trails and lines have uncovered numerous outcroppings of quartzite which have not been previously known about or mapped. The EkoXplor field crew will sample these outcroppings, and the samples will be sent to the pilot processing facility and laboratory discussed below for analysis.

The samples collected in the fall of 2021 have been continuously analyzed by Dr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche's team at the INRS. As discussed in the Company's news release dated January 31, 2022, the petrophysical, granulochemical, and geometallurgical data from the said analysis is being used to evaluate the suitability of the quartzite for use in advanced technology such as batteries and to refine the purification process.

Summer and fall 2022:

The Company plans to mobilize a small, low impact, geotechnical-style drill rig to drill boreholes to delineate the geometry of the quartzite deposit.

Pilot processing facility and laboratory

The Company is creating a pilot processing facility and laboratory in conjunction with the INRS at the INRS campus near Quebec City. The quartzite samples collected during the 2022 field season will be brought to the INRS campus, where they will be analyzed, and the silica purification process will be refined and optimized.

"The supply chain issues we are currently facing highlights the need for locally made and sourced materials, particularly in the vehicle and technology spaces. Our goal has always been to sustainably supply materials for the green economy in a Made in Quebec supply chain model."

- Raymond Wladichuk, CEO

