Bear Creek Mining Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, June 13, 2022 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that it has now closed its private placement financing originally announced on May 5 and May 17, 2022, and has successfully raised gross proceeds of CAD $3,542,160 through the issuance of 3,542,160 common shares ("Shares") at a price of CAD $1.00 per share.

Directors and officers of the Company subscribed for 2,000,000 shares representing 56% of the total subscribed shares in the private placement.

The Shares are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until October 11, 2022 except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. In consideration for introducing certain subscribers to the private placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees of CAD $52,500.

The proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the use of funds raised in the private placement.

