Nine Mile Metals Announces XRF Drill Results of 7.33 % Cu, 1.78 % Zn and 1.08 % Pb over 19M (Hole NM220004) on Their High-Grade Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick

Vancouver, June 13, 2022 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the XRF results for Hole NM220004, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

Hole NM22004 has been logged, measured, photographed, and cut and shipped for submission to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick for certified analysis. The Company has completed its XRF analysis for its second hole (NM220004) utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable XRF equipped with a 50Kv Workstation and Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing 4 standards in the sample stream (OREAS 522B, OREAS 622, CDN-CS-10 and CDN-BL-10 Blank) at 4-meter intervals. Each sample consisted of a 1-meter section of cut drill core and as such, the sample was not homogeneous. There were 19 Sample Batches (19m), each sample batch had approximately 30-38 data points analyzed per meter, 19 total meter sections, approximately 684 data points in this sampling. The core sample is placed cut face down, and the XRF gun takes a random unknown sample of the core. The operator has no knowledge of the laser point. The sum of the averages was divided by the number of pieces, the results of which are presented below.

Hole #4 was a vertical hole drilled to a depth of 137 meters at Target Area #1. The drill hole intersected a chalcopyrite rich copper zone and lesser sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb). The mineralization was classic VMS style, locally mixed with sediments and volcanics. Sediments and volcanics were also intersected in the drill hole. Samples are being collected for submission to EarthEx for physical property analysis at their laboratory in Selkirk, Manitoba. It is anticipated that this style of mineralization will respond exceptionally well to the upcoming Bore Hole Electro-Magnetic ("BHEM") program to be conducted along the target horizon. The BHEM program should identify additional subsurface mineralization along both strike and depth. These style deposits cluster and repeat in folds.

X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") is a non-destructive analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials such as drill core. XRF analyzers determine the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. It should be noted that the results only provide an indication of the amount of Cu, Pb and Zn present. Certified assaying of the core samples is still required to accurately determine the amount of base metal and precious metal mineralization (Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver and Gold). We have displayed the XRF unit results for the Standards and are listed below.





Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, Director and member of the technical advisory committee stated "this was a significant hole in our (5) targeted VMS drill holes in this program. It displays this targets rich copper characterization. We haven't seen these rich copper results in the BMC. After drill holes NM220005 and NM220004, we clearly see this copper zone as special. This is a new copper zone within this identified Target Area #1 on Nine Mile Brook VMS Project. We will complete the drill hole analysis with certified assays from ALS Global, and then complete the (2) Bore Hole EM Surveys for completion of the phase 1 of our exploration program, which permit applications have already been filed. We are right on track with our defined program."

Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 4

"We use the XRF process as a defining tool in the analysis and follow strict protocols. The XRF helps identify visual and nonvisual mineralization in our drill core assisting our technical team to select core samples and widths to process for certification at ALS Global. We also have experienced severe lag times at the certified labs due to covid and shortage of gold crucibles used in the lab assay process, extending processing times to 8-12 weeks this past 2 years, we hope this trend is shortened back to normal delivery times. We look forward to sharing the certified results shortly including the silver and gold," stated Gary Lohman, P.Geo., member of Technical Advisory Committee.

The anticipated date for receipt of certified assays is approximately 3 - 4 weeks. In total, 19.00m continuous drill core from DDH NM220004 were submitted. We look forward to receiving the certified assay values. The logging and cutting of core were done by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo. (QP for Nine Mile). The XRF analysis was conducted by Patrick Cruickshank, MBA (Director and Technical Committee) under the supervision of G. Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., member of Technical Advisory Committee.

Nine Mile Metals will be showcasing the split core from the first two holes for viewing at Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") 2022 in Toronto this week. Windfall Geotek Inc. has generously allowed Nine Mile to share their booth #2149 on Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. (EDT). Both Patrick Cruickshank and Gary Lohman will be there to answer any questions.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) this style of mineralization will respond exceptionally well to the upcoming Bore Hole Electro-Magnetic ("BHEM") program to be conducted, (b) will complete the drill hole analysis with certified assays from ALS Global, and then complete the (2) Bore Hole EM Surveys for completion of the phase 1 of our exploration program, which permit applications have already been filed, (c) It is anticipated that this style of mineralization will respond exceptionally well to the upcoming Bore Hole Electro-Magnetic ("BHEM") program to be conducted along the target horizon, (d) The anticipated date for receipt of certified assays is approximately 3 - 4 weeks, (e) The BHEM program should identify additional subsurface mineralization along both strike and depth, and (f) the results only provide an indication of the amount of Cu, Pb and Zn present. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

