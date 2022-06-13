Canoe Mining Ventures Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, June 13, 2022 - Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: CLV) ( the "Company") announces that it has made the requisite filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to resume the trading of the common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company. The Common Shares will resume trading effective market open on June 15, 2022. The Common Shares were halted at the request of the Exchange, on June 6, 2022, pending Company contact.

The Company has received notice from the Exchange dated April 14, 2022 that if, in accordance with the Continued Listing Requirements outlined in Exchange Policy 2.5, the Company no longer meets the tests related to the activity of the Company by July 14, 2022, the Company may be transferred to NEX. The Company confirms that it has updated its SEDAR profile to reflect current contact details.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Kelly

Director and CEO

+1 416 998 4714

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: general market conditions, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties facing the Company are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on and the Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

