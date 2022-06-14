Dakota Gold Corp. Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Lead, June 14, 2022 - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has published its inaugural comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report for 2021 detailing the Company's philosophy, approach, and commitment to deliver leading industry practices as we advance mineral exploration in the Homestake District of South Dakota.

Stephen O'Rourke, Co-Chairman of Dakota Gold, commented, "As a local South Dakota company, operating within an ESG framework isn't just part of our business, it is a natural extension of our culture and values. We hope this report demonstrates that sustainable development is an integral part of the Company, and that we factor climate change, ESG considerations, and the wellness of our employees and communities into everything we do, from conception to completion."

In his message addressing the community, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Jonathan Awde, notes that Dakota Gold aims to work with its partners, host communities and employees to achieve sustainability objectives.

"From the outset, Dakota Gold's leadership has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to employing exploration and management techniques that will minimize and mitigate impacts to the environment in which we operate; and to conduct our operations in a manner that strengthens our communities and supports local prosperity."





About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Inquiries

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries: For more information, please contact Jonathan Awde at +1 604-761-5251 or JAwde@dakotagoldcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Dakota Gold's impact on the environment and communities of South Dakota. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of Dakota Territory Resource Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, as amended, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports and documents that we file with the SEC, including the registration statement on Form S-1 that has been filed with the SEC and Dakota Territory Resource Corp.'s proxy statement filed on Form DEF 14A. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

