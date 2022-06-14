Aztec - Kootenay JV Reports Final Gold and Multi-Element Results from 2021-2022 RC Drill Program on Cervantes Property, Sonora

Results for Hole CAL22-018, an attempted 500 metre deep probe to test the large IP chargeability anomaly of the California zone, reached a total depth of 264.48 m before caving. It penetrated the near surface oxide Au-Cu mineralization and transitioned into a higher sulfide-silica alteration zone with significantly higher Mo and Cu values. This sulfide zone corresponds well with the top of large, strong IP chargeability anomaly.

Continued intercepts of anomalous gold mineralization in the California zone

Multi-Element ICP results received for Cervantes drill holes

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2022 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces that it has received the final results of Au and multi-element analysis for its 2021-2022 RC drill program on the Cervantes property in Sonora, Mexico. The program comprised 5,249 meters in 26 RC drill holes, testing 4 targets (Purisima East, California, Jasper, California North).

The California zone of near surface, oxide gold mineralization was successfully expanded, and one deeper drill hole (22CAL-018) intersected a high pyrite zone anomalous in copper, molybdenum, gold and silver that corresponds well with the top of large, strong IP chargeability anomaly. Pyrite shells typically surround and overlie copper porphyry mineralized zones.

Additional drill results at the California target continue to return anomalous gold mineralization from the 2022 RC drill program on the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico. The multi-element ICP results show good relationships between Au, Cu, Bi, Ag and As, with prospective grades and widths of Cu and Ag supporting a potential porphyry deposit at depth.

California Zone Drill Highlights

CAL22-018 traveled down through the underlying lower sulfide content transition zone from 77.5 m to 185.4 m and encountered a markedly higher pyrite content zone that continued to the 264.5 m TD

Visible, estimated pyrite contents increased from ~ 1% to ~3-5% avg

Mo increased from a 14 ppm Mo avg to 116 ppm avg

Cu increased from a 51 ppm Cu avg to 578 ppm avg

The primary focus of the Phase 2 RC drill program at Cervantes is to expand the previously drilled California zone by completing two drill hole fences parallel to and on either side of the 2017-18 Phase 1 drill hole fence. To-date, every hole drilled at California has intersected near surface, oxidized gold mineralization with minor copper oxides.

View drill section here:

Link to section view hole CAL22-018

Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths, and the observed gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within quartz-feldspar porphyry, feldspar porphyry stocks, quartzites and related hydrothermal breccias.

View: California Longitudinal Section and California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Holes CAL22-018, 019, 020, and 021 intersected anomalous gold mineralization, see table below, extending the known mineralized zone at depth, and also to the north, east and south of the California zone. The RC Phase 2 drilling program has been completed. It covers an area now measuring approximately 900 metres long by 250 to 500 metres wide, with demonstrated, continuous anomalous mineralization up to 265 metres depth vertically. The porphyry gold-copper mineralization is still open in all directions.

The multi-element ICP results show good relationships between Au, Cu, Bi, Ag and As, which will assist in vectoring exploration targets for potentially economic grades and widths for Cu and Ag in a porphyry deposit model. The multi-element ICP values support the exploration model of the California zone being at the highest portion of a porphyry system, where an overlying high sulfidation zone has been eroded away.

Table 1: Cervantes RC Drilling Select Multi-Element Results with Gold

Aztec Minerals Corp. CERVANTES PROJECT RC DRILLING Table1: Drill Hole Select Multi-Element Results with Gold Hole No. From To Interval Gold (gpT) Copper (%) Silver(gpT) Molybdenum PPM m m m CAL22-001 16.72 110.96 94.24 1.038 54.72m/0.361 72.96m/4.112 CAL22-002 4.6 103.36 98.76 0.374 16.72m/0.153 41.04m/1.226 CAL22-003 45.6 91.2 45.6 0.422 63.84m/0.107 53.2m/2.946 CAL22-004 0 165.68 165.68 1.002 159.6m/0.065 167.2m/1.908 CAL22-005 0 136.8 136.8 1.486 118.56m/.091 118.56m/2.661 CAL22-006 16.72 117.04 100.32 0.749 138m/0.103 165.68m/3.243 CAL22-007 83.6 147.44 63.84 0.465 107.92m/0.079 89.68m/1.429 CAL22-008 0 54.72 54.72 0.884 33.4m/0.122 30.4m/2.36 59.28m/0.096 59.28m/59.65 CAL22-009 0 86.64 86.64 0.5 74.48m/0.138 76m/2.386 CAL22-010 0 138.32 138.32 0.53 95.76m/0.224 127.7m/3.567 CAL22-011 25.84 158.08 132.24 0.427 21.52m/0.053 66.88m/2.279 65.36m/0.053 65.36m/1.502 CAL22-012 41.04 193.04 152 0.872 123.12m/0.095 165.68m/3.463 CAL22-013 139.84 147.44 7.6 0.209 54.72m/0.055 74.48m/1.489 CAL22-014 0 54.72 54.72 0.484 31.92m/.0615 27.36m/1.361 CAL22-015 4.56 72.96 68.4 0.421 30.4m/.0622 21.28m/2.779 CAL22-016 0 56.24 56.24 0.475 25.84m/.0981 12.16m/2.325 CAL22-017 28.88 53.2 24.32 0.315 31.92m/0.045 12.16m/1.475 19.8m/209.8 50.2m/0.069 10.64m/2.771 74.48m/144.57 CAL22-018 24.32 48.64 24.32 0.216 53.2m/0.078 86.65m/2.174 191.52 202.16 10.64 0.273 68.4m/0.062 28.88m/1.116 39.52m/122.46 CAL22-019 153.52 167.2 13.68 0.269 16.72./0.0803 59.28m/1.549 7.6m/126.6 CAL22-020 15.2 18.24 3.04 0.321 4.56m/1.833 CAL22-021 100.32 104.88 4.56 0.409 3.04m/.0707 3.04m/2.2 JAS22-001 10.64 19.76 9.12 0.332 69.9m/0.215 65.4m/2.723 19.76m/144.92 200.6m/0.117 PUR21-001 16.72 19.76 3.04 0.323 51.68m/0.069 83.6m/1.942 PUR21-002 22.8 31.92 9.12 0.334 31.9m/0.168 3.04m/1.8 13.68m/0.076 PUR21-003 18.2m/0.0518 3.04m/1.5 PUR22-004 25.8m/325.35

The Aztec-Kootenay JV has now completed its Phase 2 Reverse circulation (RC) program of 26 holes, totaling 5,249 metres at the Cervantes Property. Drilling commenced in December 2021. The planned drill testing of the four main targets of the Cervantes phase 2 drilling program is now complete. The primary objectives of the 2021 - 2022 phase 2 exploration program was to better define the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry oxide cap at California, evaluate the potential for deeper copper-gold porphyry sulfide mineralization underlying the oxide cap, test for north and west extensions of the California mineralization at California North and Jasper, and assess the breccia potential of Purisima East.

Drill samples cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by AR404 or FA550. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC review for all drilling has been completed with excellent results showing good data integrity. The samples are shipped to and received by Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory for the gold and multielement geochemical analysis and additional gold results will be received and reported in the next several weeks. Final multielement ICP results are expected to follow the release of the preliminary gold assays and are expected to be received during the second quarter 2022.

Aztec has recently completed drill hole collar surveying, field work for Drone Photogrammetry survey created a detailed ortho-topographic base map, and Terraspec readings on the RC drill chips. Aztec is now carrying out channel sampling and geologic mapping of the new drill roads at California, California Norte and Jasper, relogged the 2017-2018 core, expand surface sampling and mapping on the property in general to continue the 2021 phase 1 surface program, and generate Leapfrog modeling of the geology, geochemistry and geophysics.

Cervantes Property Highlights

Cervantes is a highly prospective porphyry gold-copper property located in southeastern Sonora state, Mexico. The project lies 160 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico within the prolific Laramide porphyry copper belt approximately 265 km southeast of the Cananea porphyry copper-molybdenum mine (Grupo Mexico). Cervantes also lies along an east-west trending gold belt 60 km west of the Mulatos epithermal gold mine (Alamos Gold), 35 km northeast of the Osisko Development San Antonio gold mine, 45 km west of the La India mine (Agnico Eagle), and 40 km northwest of Santana gold deposit (Minera Alamos). View: Cervantes Project Location Map

Large well-located property (3,649 hectares) with good infrastructure, road access, local town, all private land, water wells on property, grid power nearby

Seven prospective mineralized zones related to high level porphyries and breccias along an 7.0km east-northeast corridor with multiple intersecting northwest structures

Distinct geophysical anomalies, California target marked by high magnetic and low resistivity anomalies, high radiometric and chargeability anomalies responding to pervasive alteration

Extensive gold mineralization at California zone, 118 soil samples average 0.44 gpt gold over 900 m by 600 m area, trench rock-channel samples up to 0.47 gpt gold over 222m

Already drilled the first discovery hole at the California zone, intersected gold oxide cap to a classic gold-copper porphyry deposit, drill results up to 0.77 gpt gold over 160 m

Excellent gold recoveries from preliminary metallurgical tests on drill core from California zone; oxide gold recoveries in bottle roll tests range from 75% to 87%

California geophysical anomaly wide open laterally and at depth, IP chargeability strengthens and broadens to >500m depth over an area 1100 m by 1200 m

Three-Dimensional IP Survey conducted in 2019 extends strong chargeability anomalies to the southwest covering Estrella, Purisima East, and Purisima West, coinciding well with alteration and Au-Cu-Mo soil geochemical anomalies, all undrilled.

Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG., VP Exploration of Aztec, is the Qualified Person supervised the Cervantes exploration program. Aztec is conducting reverse circulation drilling at Cervantes and collecting 5 feet (1.52m) samples for all drill holes. All drill hole sample batches contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. Mr. Heyl reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

