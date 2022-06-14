Signal Gold Provides Update on its Point Rousse Operations

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 - Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL) (OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to provide an update on mine production at the Point Rousse Operation, which had experienced operational challenges towards the end of the first quarter and into the beginning of the second quarter due to elevated ammonia levels in the water in the Argyle open pit mine which delayed mining activity. As announced on May 2, 2022, Point Rousse was able to successfully treat all water and commence discharging from both the pit sump and the settlement pond, which now have full available capacity, enabling a return to normal mining operations.

Since restarting mining operations in early May, Point Rousse has mined 30,483 tonnes of ore from Argyle for the month and the mill processed 36,227 tonnes at a grade of 2.20 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, resulting in reconciled production of 2,270 ounces of gold. In the first 10 days of June, the mining operations moved 7,130 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 3.33 g/t, and mill throughput has been approximately 1,295 tonnes per day at an average head grade of 3.22 g/t. Point Rousse expects to mine approximately 33 000 tonnes of ore in the month of June.

"It has been a very challenging first half of the year for the Point Rousse Operation, however we are pleased to provide an update that mining operations are back to normal and we continue to be on track to meet the lower end of our guidance range of 21,500 to 23,000 ounces of gold. With a strong grade profile going forward and positive reconciliation since restarting mining operations, we expect to generate strong cash flows from Point Rousse, which together with our recently closed $6 private placement put us in an excellent position to execute on our goals for growth in 2022."

- Kevin Bullock, President & CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). Signal Gold also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

