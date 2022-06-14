Goldshore Resources Drills 65.0m @ 1.04 g/t Au at the QES Zone

Total Width of the Main Zone Expands from 300m-350m to 600m-650m

Vancouver, June 14, 2022 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 100,000-meter drill program at the Moss Lake Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada. Drilling is aiming to expand and better define high-grade structural zones within the Moss Lake deposit to improve the overall grade and volume beyond that of the historic mineral resource.

Highlights:

MQD-22-019 at the QES Zone, has upgraded the mineralization within the modeled volume and confirmed the parallel zone of mineralization to the north with best intercepts of:

65.0m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 142.4m depth, including 1.6m @ 6.56 g/t Au from 142.4m and 13.0m @ 2.14 g/t Au from 173.0m

5.5m @ 1.23 g/t Au from 606.1m

A recent evaluation of assay zones parallel to the 2013 resource body has enabled the preliminary modelling of shears that combine to extend the width of mineralization from its previous 300-400 meters to a zone that is 600-650 meters wide. This work suggests that the Southwest Zone is not a structural offset as previously thought and is instead an extension of the southern parallel zone, compounding additional resource tonnage (in width) and along strike. Exploration work has begun targeting additional parallel structures to further expand the width of gold mineralization.



President and CEO Brett Richards stated: "As we have demonstrated since the beginning of our drill program, our thesis that Moss Lake is larger (in depth, in width and along strike) is proving to be true. I am also encouraged about the high grade sections we are seeing, as this will provide us with optionality when we model the resource later in the year and start to look at economic pit shells. We see several PEA permutations including: a low tonnage / higher grade starting project (Phase 1); and a larger scale operation on the global resource (Phase 2). Given the current economic climate (high/hyper inflationary economy), a lower CapEx project (Phase 1) then expanding the operation (Phase 2) may well be the best approach to developing Moss Lake, while not losing sight of our Tier One potential. We will make these determinations later in the year, as we evaluate the results from our 100,000m program."

Technical Overview

Table 1 shows the significant intercepts calculated from recently received drill hole results. Figure 1 shows a cross section through MQD-22-019. Table 2 and Figure 2 show the drill hole locations.

Table 1: Significant downhole gold intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-22-019 62.70 64.70 2.00 1.4 0.85 0.85

102.00 120.50 18.50 12.9 0.36 0.36

137.00 227.00 90.00 65.8 0.85 0.85 including 142.40 207.40 65.00 47.5 1.04 1.04 including 142.40 144.00 1.60 1.2 6.56 6.56 and 173.00 186.00 13.00 9.5 2.14 2.14

415.50 419.75 4.25 3.2 0.65 0.65

445.40 448.40 3.00 2.2 0.54 0.54

546.00 554.00 8.00 6.0 0.79 0.79 including 552.00 554.00 2.00 1.5 2.31 2.31

572.15 574.90 2.75 2.1 0.49 0.49

601.00 621.25 20.25 15.5 0.52 0.52 including 606.10 611.60 5.50 4.2 1.23 1.23

667.00 676.00 9.00 7.0 0.45 0.45

722.00 738.00 16.00 12.4 0.32 0.32













MMD-22-026 47.00 59.95 12.95 9.8 0.71 0.71

72.70 79.00 6.30 4.8 0.56 0.56

90.10 94.25 4.15 3.1 0.56 0.56

121.65 155.70 34.05 26.1 0.54 0.54 including 149.00 155.70 6.70 5.1 1.50 1.50

308.55 324.65 16.10 12.7 0.78 0.78 including 312.00 315.00 3.00 2.4 2.25 2.25

403.35 410.80 7.45 5.9 0.36 0.36

566.00 570.00 4.00 3.3 0.38 0.38













MMD-22-029 60.00 83.70 23.70 18.4 0.31 0.31

193.00 230.00 37.00 29.5 0.49 0.49 including 210.00 212.00 2.00 1.6 1.69 1.69 and 225.00 230.00 5.00 4.0 1.71 1.71

250.40 263.85 13.45 10.7 0.32 0.32

276.25 286.00 9.75 7.9 0.74 0.74

298.00 304.00 6.00 4.9 0.31 0.31

309.70 317.70 8.00 6.5 0.42 0.42

344.00 351.00 7.00 5.7 0.33 0.33

594.95 608.00 13.05 10.8 0.34 0.34 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 10 metres. italicized intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.





Figure 1: Drill section through MQD-22-019 showing mineralized intercepts relative to the 2013 grade model and the new parallel zone to the north

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/127611_6ac21e7914b0db88_002full.jpg

Table 2: Location of drill holes in this press release

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-22-019 670015 5379424 428 335° -45° 751.0m MMD-22-026 669411 5379553 427 155° -45° 677.0m MMD-22-029 669336 5379508 428 155° --45° 620.0m Approximate collar coordinates in NAD 83, Zone 15N





Figure 2: Drill plan showing the drill holes relative to the 2013 resource model and the new parallel zones

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/127611_6ac21e7914b0db88_003full.jpg

MQD-22-019 was drilled to the west of the high grade holes MQD-22-009 and MQD-22-014 reported on January 28, 2022 and May 5, 2022, respectively. The results of this hole extend the envelope of +1 g/t Au mineralization further to the west in what appears to be a significant zone of high grade mineralization.

The deeper section of the hole confirmed gold mineralization in an anastomosing shear that is becoming a significant parallel zone. Drilling in the coming months will target the near surface extension of this zone, as well as the high-grade portion of the QES Zone.

Holes MMD-22-026 and -029 were drilled to test the patchily mineralized eastern extension of the Main Zone. These holes confirmed the nature of this part of the deposit and added valuable infill data. Structural data collected since the start of the drill program from our oriented core program that is used to correctly orient the structural controls in the deposit has allowed for a more detailed interpretation of the highly foliated zones controlling part of the Moss Lake Main Zone mineralization. These zones are believed to be part of several anastomosing shears encountered over a width of 600-650m.

Pete Flindell, VP Exploration for Goldshore, said, "I am very encouraged by the extent of the parallel zones that we are seeing at both the Main Zone and QES Zone at Moss Lake, as the greater width will reduce the amount of waste in an open pit; thereby improving the economics of the project. Historic scout drilling, previously thought to be unrelated to Moss Lake, suggests that additional parallel zones will be discovered. Furthermore, our understanding of the high grades in the deposit - whereby 29% of the mineralized samples exceed 1 g/t Au; is improving to the point where we will be able to model them separately to ensure that they are accurately represented in the mineral resource update later in the year. This will also enhance the economics by allowing the optimization of a smaller, high-grade starter pit."

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is currently a strategic shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 27% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

About the Moss Lake Gold Project

The Moss Lake Gold Project is located approximately 100 km west of the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. It is accessed via Highway 11 which passes within 1 km of the property boundary to the north. The Moss Lake Gold Project covers 14,292 hectares and consists of 282 unpatented and patented mining claims.

Moss Lake hosts a number of gold and base metal rich deposits including the Moss Lake Deposit, the East Coldstream Deposit (Table 3), the historically producing North Coldstream Mine (Table 4), and the Hamlin Zone, all of which occur over a mineralized trend exceeding 20 km in length. A historical preliminary economic assessment was completed on Moss Lake in 2013 and published by Moss Lake Gold1. A historical mineral resource estimate was completed on the East Coldstream Deposit in 2011 by Foundation Resources Inc2,3. In addition to these zones, the Moss Lake Gold Project also hosts a number of under-explored mineral occurrences which are reported to exist both at surface and in historically drilled holes. The Moss Lake Deposit is a shear-hosted disseminated-style gold deposit which outcrops at surface. It has been drilled over a 2.5 km length and to depths of 300 m with 376 holes completed between 1983 and 2017. The last drilling program conducted in 2016 and 2017 by Wesdome, which consisted of widely spaced holes along the strike extension of the deposit was successful in expanding the mineralized footprint and hydrothermal system 1.6 km to the northeast. Additionally, the deposit remains largely open to depth. In 2017, Wesdome completed an induced polarization survey which traced the potential extensions of pyrite mineralization associated with the Moss Lake Deposit over a total strike length of 8 km and spanning the entire extent of the survey grids.

The East Coldstream Deposit is a shear-hosted disseminated-style gold deposit which locally outcrops at surface. It has been drilled over a 1.3 km length and to depths of 200 m with 138 holes completed between 1988 and 2017. The deposit remains largely open at depth and may have the potential for expansion along strike. Historic drill hole highlights from the East Coldstream Deposit include 4.86 g/t Au over 27.3 m in C-10-15.

The historically producing North Coldstream Mine is reported to have produced significant amounts of copper, gold and silver4 from mineralization with potential iron-oxide-copper-gold deposit style affinity. The exploration potential immediately surrounding the historic mining area is not currently well understood and historic data compilation is required.

The Hamlin Zone is a significant occurrence of copper and gold mineralization, and also of potential iron-oxide-copper-gold deposit style affinity. Between 2008 and 2011, Glencore tested Hamlin with 24 drill holes which successfully outlined a broad and intermittently mineralized zone over a strike length of 900 m. Historic drill hole highlights from the Hamlin Zone include 0.9 g/t Au and 0.35% Cu over 150.7 m in HAM-11-75.

The Moss Lake, East Coldstream and North Coldstream deposits sit on a mineral trend marked by a regionally significant deformation zone locally referred to as the Wawiag Fault Zone in the area of the Moss Lake Deposit. This deformation zone occurs over a length of approximately 20 km on the Moss Lake Gold Project and there is an area spanning approximately 7 km between the Moss Lake and East Coldstream deposits that is significantly underexplored.

Table 3: Historical Mineral Resources1,2,3



INDICATED INFERRED Deposit Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Moss Lake Deposit1 (2013 resource estimate) Open Pit Potential 39,795,000 1.1 1,377,300 48,904,000 1.0 1,616,300 Underground Potential - - - 1,461,100 2.9 135,400 Moss Lake Total 39,795,000 1.1 1,377,300 50,364,000 1.1 1,751,600

East Coldstream Deposit2 (2011 resource estimate) East Coldstream Total 3,516,700 0.85 96,400 30,533,000 0.78 763,276

Combined Total 43,311,700 1.08 1,473,700 80,897,000 0.98 2,514,876

Notes:

(1) Source: Poirier, S., Patrick, G.A., Richard, P.L., and Palich, J., 2013. Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moss Lake Project, 43-101 technical report prepared for Moss Lake Gold Mines Ltd. Moss Lake Deposit resource estimate is based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade for open pit and 2.0 g/t Au cut-off grade for underground resources.

(2) Source: McCracken, T., 2011. Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Osmani Gold Deposit, Coldstream Property, Northwestern Ontario, 43-101 technical report prepared for Foundation Resources Inc. and Alto Ventures Ltd. East Coldstream Deposit resource estimate is based on a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade.

(3) The reader is cautioned that the above referenced "historical mineral resource" estimates are considered historical in nature and as such is based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current resources and Goldshore is not treating the historical estimates as current resources. Significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate on the Moss Lake Gold Project can be classified as a current resource. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Even if classified as a current resource, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

Table 4: Reported Historical Production from the North Coldstream Deposit4

Deposit Tonnes Cu % Au g/t Ag Cu lbs Au oz Ag oz Historical Production 2,700,0000 1.89 0.56 5.59 102,000,000 44,000 440,000

Note::

(4) Source: Schlanka, R., 1969. Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Deposits of Ontario, Mineral Resources Circular No. 12, Ontario Geological Survey, pp. 314-316.

Peter Flindell, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

