Global Energy Metals Initializes Summer Exploration Program on Cobalt, Copper, Nickel Projects in Nevada; Utilizes GoldSpot's AI & Machine Learning Targeting Technology

Vancouver, June 14, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that it has initialized its summer exploration program at the Lovelock and Treasure Box projects (the "Projects"). The program will a entail multi-prong exploration strategy with two key focuses: compilation and systematic desktop review including the application of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot") artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technology to build off the knowledge acquired in prior programs; and the undertaking of a regional sampling program to assess high potential target areas with the aim to make significant new discoveries throughout the prospective landholdings and allow the Company to better focus drilling efforts and unlock value across its significant footprint in the Stillwater Range, Nevada.

Highlights:

The Lovelock Mine project is a past-producing high-grade cobalt, copper, nickel project on the doorstep of Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada.

In a recent drill program at Lovelock, elevated values of cobalt, nickel and copper were intercepted in three of the holes which targeted possible mineralization beneath the historical mine workings.

The Treasure Box project hosts mine workings from limited copper production. A historical diamond drill hole drilled at the Treasure Box by the Boyer-Nevada Copper Company reportedly intersected 1.52% copper over 85 feet (25.9 metres) with mineralization beginning at surface.

Global Energy holds an 85% interest in the Projects through its wholly owned subsidiary, US Battery Metals Corp.

GEMC is utilizing GoldSpot's artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to help optimize exploration targets.

The summer programs will focus on developing new targets on the Lovelock project and further define high potential historical prospects from the target pipeline compilation on the Treasure Box project.

Global Energy's Project Development Manager, Timothy Strong, commented:

"We are excited to launch our 2022 exploration campaign. We're looking forward to having boots back on the ground in Nevada and will be systematically undertaking a regional sampling program in the vicinity of several high potential target areas. These and other areas will be assessed during the program as we work to make significant new discoveries throughout our prospective landholdings and prepare for next phase drilling on the properties."

Exploration Program Strategy

Fieldwork: GEMC understands the importance of implementing systematic exploration programs. Using layers of geological data will enable the company to increase its understanding of the mineralization at both the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects. In addition to the exciting work being completed by Goldspot, the Company will shortly commence a project wide soil sampling campaign, rock sampling campaign and structural mapping exercise.

The soil and rock sampling campaigns will assist Goldspot in their machine learning targeting for the projects. Due to the structurally controlled nature of the mineralization on the properties, the Company will conduct a structural mapping exercise to further understand the controls on mineralization and potential extensions.

Recent geophysical results have outlined large areas with anomalous geological potential for new discoveries at both projects, the field work will focus efforts at a number of these new and existing high-priority battery metals targets.

The results of these studies will be used to target a phase one drill program at Treasure Box and a phase two drill program at Lovelock. Both projects are fully permitted for drilling.

GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged for the Lovelock and Treasure Box Projects in Nevada

GoldSpot, a leading technology services company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science, has been engaged by GEMC to apply its proprietary machine learning and geoscience expertise to advance the Treasure Box and Lovelock Mine projects east of Reno, Nevada.

GoldSpot will provide GEMC with a prospectivity and targeting analysis for cobalt, nickel and copper using machine learning expertise on the Lovelock and Treasure Box projects. GoldSpot's team of geoscience and data science experts will process and interpret all geoscience data provided by GEMC in these areas of interest, plus additional available data including multispectral imagery for regional analysis, for the purpose of an advanced machine learning-assisted exploration effort.



Click Image To View Full Size

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes 'Now is the Time' to be part of the Electrified Future.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientists merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

