Fairchild Gold Corp. Announces New Directors and New Corporate Secretary

Langley, June 14, 2022 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Mann as new Director, and Michel Lebeuf as the Company's new Corporate Secretary & Director, effective June 13, 2022. Mrs. Mann and Mr. Lebeuf replace Robert Coltura, the former VP Admin and Director of the Company.

Diane Mann has been involved in the venture capital financial marketplace for over 25 years and brings a wealth of experience to the team in a variety of areas. She began her career in the investment industry and has since worked with several mining resource companies, primarily in executive administration, corporate communications, and special project coordination. As an experienced leader and team member, she is focused on supporting complex organizations through periods of constant and rapid growth through the proper application of strategic communications, stakeholder liaison, and project management. Ms. Mann has a BSc. From the University of Manitoba.

Michel Lebeuf is a member of the Quebec and Canadian bar associations and is a partner in the Business Law Group with Dunton Rainville in Montreal, Quebec. Mr. Lebeuf has extensive experience in corporate and regulatory compliance, securities laws, corporate finance and in merger and acquisition negotiations. He has advised underwriters and issuers in financing transactions, IPOs, direct equity offerings, acquisitions, private investments, and rights offerings, primarily on the CSE and TSXV exchanges. Michel's experience extends across a variety of sectors, including, blockchain markets, mining, telecommunications, biotech, cannabis, real estate, structured products, retail and fintech. Mr. Lebeuf is a member of the Canadian Securities Exchange Think Tank and holds a Bachelor of Political Science and a Bachelor of Civil Law from the University of Montreal.

Luís Martins, CEO, President and Director of Fairchild Gold Corp., commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted with the appointment of Diane as new director of the Company, as she has an extensive experience in the mining industry and in financial field, and with the appointment of Michel as new corporate secretary and director, as he has a considerable experience in business law and in the mining field, as well as a relevant managerial track record with listed companies. Diane and Michel's extensive experience will be especially valuable for the company's growth. We would like to thank Robert for his valuable contributions during his tenure as VP admin and director of Fairchild, and wish him the very best is in his future endeavors."

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

