G.E.T.T. Gold Provides Corporate Update

Brossard (Quebec), June 14th, 2022 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("G.E.T.T Gold") (TSXV:GETT), (OTC:RCCMF) G.E.T.T Gold is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its corporate activities and initiatives.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Management changes

Ms. Annie-Claude Courchesne will be replacing Ms. Vanessa Guimond as the company's CFO effective June 1, 2022. Ms. Courchesne has a strong expertise in certification and management of financial and operational risks. She is a member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec and is currently a partner at Guimond Lavallée inc., a chartered professional accounting firm. During her career, she has had the opportunity to participate in and manage multiple assignments in the areas of certification of public and private companies, risk management, compliance and internal audit. We wish to thank Vanessa for her service and wish her the very best.

Fabian Miller, President and CEO of G.E.T.T. Gold, stated: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Ms. Courchesne on our team. Her experience and expertise are such that she will fulfill a key role in the organization and contribute to a sound financial management system designed to closely manage and oversee expenses and revenues of our operations. "

Research and Development projects

The company has initiated 7 R&D projects related to its exclusive and patented Thermal Fragmentation Mining Method. Working closely with geologists, academics and industry experts, management seeks to enhance its mining method now based on scientific, measurable data and thermal efficiency measurement tools resulting in a better understanding of the underlining geology and potential productivity at any given mine site.

Operations

Field trials to improve recovery of thermal fragmentated ore during surface bulk-sampling programmes are set to begin in a matter of weeks. Management is currently responding to inquiries from potential clients based in North America, South America and South Africa and is confident that it will secure its first contract during the fourth quarter.

Labyrinth Resources

Management reports that the company has received from Labyrinth Resources Ltd. the second installment of funds for the sale of its Rocmec 1 and Denain properties. The final instalment is due on November 7, 2022. In addition to the cash component Labyrinth will deliver to G.E.T.T Gold 4,500 ounces of physical gold within an to be delivered on and agreed upon schedule based on the production activities of Labyrinth, and in all cases no later than 48 months of the Commencement Date (November 8, 2021). A copy of the "Project Acquisition Agreement" is available on SEDAR (www.sedar .com) under the Company's issuer profile.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

