Appia Begins Trading on The OTCQX

Toronto, June 14, 2022 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market having upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "APAAF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

The Company is currently delineating high-grade critical Rare Earth Elements at Alces Lake, just northwest of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, as well as exploring several highly prospective Uranium prospects in over 600 square km in the same area. The Company also has a 100% interest in 31,000 acres, including Rare Earth Element and Uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of Uranium oxide and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (Yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. The data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

The OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. The innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

