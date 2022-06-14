Northern Shield Provides Revised Telephone Conference Dial-In Numbers For Annual General and Special Meeting

OTTAWA, June 14, 2022 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) today announces revised details regarding the telephone conference call dial in numbers for the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Calgary Time (the "Meeting"). The below telephone numbers should be used in place of those set forth in the Company's Notice of Meeting and the accompanying management's information circular (the "Circular"):

Dial by your location





Canada Toll:









+1 613-209-3054 +1 647-558-0588 +1 778-907-2071







US Toll Free:



1-877-853-5247







Access Code:



564 759 0908







Participant Passcode:



555656

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person are invited to dial-in to listen to the Meeting at the numbers set forth above by 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on the day of the Meeting. Shareholders are reminded that dialing-in to the Meeting as provided for herein will not constitute attendance at the Meeting and shareholders who dial-in will not be entitled to vote or otherwise participate in any formal procedures at the Meeting. For additional information regarding the Meeting please see the Circular filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and which has been mailed to all shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.

The formal agenda of the Meeting will be followed at 12:00 p.m. (Calgary time) with a brief corporate update presentation and question-and-answer period with Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ian Bliss (the "Presentation"). The details and a link for accessing and participating in the Presentation will be circulated closer to the Meeting date on the Company's social media channels and its website at www.northern-shield.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Northern Shield Resources Inc.