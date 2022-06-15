Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Toronto, June 14, 2022 - Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,300,000 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share, vests immediately and expires three years from the date of the grant.

Trojan is an active Ontario based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt that represent mineral exploration potential. Trojan is a member of the Interbanc Capital Corp. group of companies that include, Tashota Resources Inc. (which holds the other 50% interest in Hemlo South) and Strike Copper Corp. Altogether, these companies have substantial property holdings in the Hemlo Gold Camp, the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and the Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp in Northern Ontario. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII).

Charles J. Elbourne, President & CEO

Trojan Gold Inc.

82 Richmond St. East, Suite 401 Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Telephone: 416-315-6490

Email: elbourne007@gmail.com

Website: www.trojangold.com

