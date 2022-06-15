Laurion Mineral Exploration's President and CEO Exercises Stock Options

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") announces that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, exercised an aggregate of 1,530,000 stock options (the "Options") on June 15, 2022. Specifically, an aggregate of 1,530,000 common shares of LAURION ("Common Shares") were acquired by Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin upon the exercise of 720,000 Options at a price of $0.10 per share and the exercise of 810,000 Options at a price of $0.05 per share. Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin, who is also a director of the Corporation, currently intends to hold the Common Shares resulting from these Option exercises for investment purposes. The Options were previously granted by the Company on December 31, 2012, December 31, 2013 and March 13, 2015, respectively.

"LAURION is, and will remain, my largest personal investment by a significant margin," states Ms. Le Sueur-Aquin. "By exercising these Options with the aim of holding the resulting Common Shares for investment purposes, I am reconfirming my faith in the prospects of the Company. I am proud of the progress and success that LAURION has experienced in recent years, especially as it pertains to the continuing development of its flagship Ishkoday Project."

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The Corporation currently has 254,052,613 outstanding shares, of which approximately 82% of LAURION's issued and outstanding shares are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's prospects, business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions and the Common Shares resulting from the issuance of Options. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, global economic markets, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



