Independence Gold Intersects 26.70 Metres Grading 8.00 g/t Gold and 49.48 g/t Silver from the Ted-Mint Vein System at the 3Ts Project, BC

Vancouver, June 15, 2022 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 4,200 metre ("m") winter drill program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project.

The winter drill program was designed to infill significant gaps within historical drilling of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, but also test new targets identified during the 2021 exploration and geophysical programs. Core samples were also collected over a broader range of host rocks to test for the potential of lower grade mineralization occurring around the veins. Please refer to the website for a map showing the veins and drill hole locations.

A National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate has been calculated for the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, using a 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") cut-off grade, with the total inferred resource for these vein systems of 5,452,000 tonnes grading 2.52 g/t Au and 71.5 g/t silver ("Ag") for 441,000 contained ounces of Au and 12,540,000 contained ounces of Ag (authored by Allan Armitage Ph.D., P.Geo, 2014 - see news release dated May 6, 2014). All data from this drill program and those since 2014 (10,997 m) will be included in this update expected during the summer of 2022.

Drill holes 3TS-22-01, 3TS-22-02, 3TS-22-03, 3TS-22-04, and 3TS-22-05 all targeted the Ted-Mint vein system, an area with several large north striking epithermal quartz veins that have been identified on surface over a 900 m strike length by 175 m width and that remains open in all directions and at depth. These holes were also designed to test potential geochemical zonation of the epithermal deposit as per standardized models, as it is hypothesized that the Ted-Mint vein system is hosted in an upthrown block of country rock in relation to the Tommy vein system to the west. This brings the base metal horizon consisting of elevated copper ("Cu"), lead ("Pb") and zinc ("Zn") closer to the surface and therefore within the drill hole intercepts.

Drill holes 3TS-22-01, 3TS-22-02, 3TS-22-03 and 3TS-22-05 all returned precious metal values as well as some anomalous base metal values. It is worth noting that the Au and Ag intervals sit within or overlap the base metal horizons., therefore, presentation of results is split into two tables below. Drill hole 3TS-22-04 returned no significant assays as the predicted vein intercept was replaced by a series of later non-mineralized dykes which have been observed before, but their distribution has not been modelled.

TABLE 1 PRECIOUS METAL RESULTS (Au, Ag)

Drill Hole Host Rock From

(m) To

(m) Drill

Intercept

(m)* Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-22-01 Quartz Veins and Stockwork Rhyolite 48.71 51.82 3.11 0.64 2.89 and 149.30 176.00 26.70 8.00 49.48 including 155.00 158.00 3.00 47.70 383.30 and including 159.50 162.20 2.70 21.80 22.59 and 215.10 235.56 19.70 2.89 89.03 including 215.10 217.00 1.90 14.90 316.32 and including 227.75 229.75 2.00 5.50 68.00 3TS-22-02 Stockwork Zone in Rhyolite 25.20 25.50 0.30 6.17 1,766.67 and 56.30 58.15 1.85 2.25 43.78 and 67.95 68.78 0.83 9.06 39.76 3TS-22-03 Stockwork Zone in Rhyolite, Veins 14.48 14.83 0.35 1.52 400.00 and 56.60 58.73 1.77 1.23 35.02 and 80.60 86.40 5.80 5.97 49.66 including 82.87 85.40 2.53 13.31 88.10 3TS-22-04 Stockwork in Rhyolite NO SIGNIFICANT RESULTS 3TS-22-05 Quartz Vein 261.84 266.00 4.16 3.82 52.88 including 262.34 263.34 1.00 13.22 202.00

TABLE 2 BASE METAL RESULTS (Cu, Pb, Zn)

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drill

Intercept

(m)* Copper

(%)** Lead

(%) ** Zinc

(%) ** 3TS-22-01 148.60 149.60 1.00 0.48 - 0.82 and 207.50 221.00 13.95 - - 2.2 and 214.68 221.00 6.32 - 3.11 - and 215.60 221.00 5.40 0.33 - - 3TS-22-02 47.80 49.90 2.10 - 0.47 0.60 3TS-22-03 14.48 14.83 0.35 0.10 1.20 2.30 and 73.40 74.45 1.05 - 1.90 2.92 3TS-22-04

NO SIGNIFICANT RESULTS 3TS-22-05 246.15 273.2 27.05 - - 0.16

* The true widths of the veins are approximately 85% of the reported interval width

** intervals showing no results were either below detection limits or not considered to be economically anomalous.

The remaining seven drill holes are currently being analyzed and results are pending. These include five further holes testing the Ted-Mint vein system, and two drill holes into the "Balrog" geophysical anomaly identified in 2021. All core samples have been sent to SGS lab in Vancouver for sample prep and processing. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility; samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digestion with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 50 parts per million silver are resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

The 3Ts Project is comprised of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 900 m and true widths up to 25 m.

