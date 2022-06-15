San Lorenzo Announces Completion of Drilling Program

CALGARY, June 15, 2022 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SLG), (OTC:SNLGF) is pleased to announce the completion of a diamond drilling program on its flagship Salvadora property in Chile (please see San Lorenzo press release dated March 10, 2022).

The 10 hole program involved the drilling of 4,091 meters of diamond drilling. Drill core from the program continues to be prepared and shipped to ALS Laboratories in Lima Peru for assaying. Assay results are expected in approximately 4 weeks at which time San Lorenzo will provide that information via a further press release.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Corporation currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets and high grade epithermal gold-silver-copper vein systems, Nancagua is a high grade mesothermal gold-silver prospect and Punta Alta is a copper - gold porphyry prospect with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization.

For further information, please contact:

Al Kroontje

Email: al@slgold.ca

or:

Terry Walker, VP Exploration

Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact, including statements pertaining to the drilling program, are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

