NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2022 - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 15, 2022. A total of 374,128,137 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 49.40% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:
Directors
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Outcome
Shelley Brown
358,738,030 (99.65 %)
1,256,971 (0.35 %)
Elected
Rohan Hazelton
358,641,502 (99.62 %)
1,353,499 (0.38 %)
Elected
Anita Perry
358,169,354 (99.49 %)
1,825,647 (0.51 %)
Elected
Ian R. Ward
358,094,381 (99.47 %)
1,900,620 (0.53 %)
Elected
John M. Warwick
352,567,474 (97.94 %)
7,427,527 (2.06 %)
Elected
Gary A. Sugar
347,455,338 (96.52 %)
12,539,663 (3.48 %)
Elected
Stephen Flewelling
357,977,535 (99.44 %)
2,017,466 (0.56 %)
Elected
The shareholders voted in favour of the other matters including to set the number of Directors to seven (7) and the appointment of Auditors. Results are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 15, 2022.
About NorZinc
NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NORZF". NorZinc is focused on developing its 100%-owned high-grade zinc-silver-lead Prairie Creek Project, located in the Northwest Territories.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!