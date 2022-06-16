NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NZC-TSX

NORZF-OTCQB

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2022 - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 15, 2022. A total of 374,128,137 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 49.40% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome Shelley Brown 358,738,030 (99.65 %) 1,256,971 (0.35 %) Elected Rohan Hazelton 358,641,502 (99.62 %) 1,353,499 (0.38 %) Elected Anita Perry 358,169,354 (99.49 %) 1,825,647 (0.51 %) Elected Ian R. Ward 358,094,381 (99.47 %) 1,900,620 (0.53 %) Elected John M. Warwick 352,567,474 (97.94 %) 7,427,527 (2.06 %) Elected Gary A. Sugar 347,455,338 (96.52 %) 12,539,663 (3.48 %) Elected Stephen Flewelling 357,977,535 (99.44 %) 2,017,466 (0.56 %) Elected

The shareholders voted in favour of the other matters including to set the number of Directors to seven (7) and the appointment of Auditors. Results are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 15, 2022.

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NORZF". NorZinc is focused on developing its 100%-owned high-grade zinc-silver-lead Prairie Creek Project, located in the Northwest Territories.

www.norzinc.com

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.