Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Options North Star - Gold Rock Project

Toronto, June 16, 2022 - Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (CSE: VOY) ("Voyageur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into an option agreement (the "Option") with Laser Gold Resources Inc. ("Laser"), whereby Laser may acquire a 100% interest in the Company's North Star - Gold Rock project, located 25 km west of Snow Lake, Manitoba. Pursuant to the Option, Laser may acquire the 100% interest by fulfilling the following conditions over a period of four years:

Annual cash payments totaling $65,000 over the four years, including $10,000 received on signing the Option;

Issuing such number of common shares equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Laser on a fully-diluted basis after the completion of a minimum capital raise of $950,000;

Issuing a total of an additional $75,000 in common shares over the third and fourth anniversaries of the Option;

Completing exploration expenditures aggregating $1,350,000; and

Granting Voyageur a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty upon the exercise of the Option.

"We are pleased to enter into this option with Laser Gold Resources and look forward to following the progress they make with the North Star - Gold Rock project," commented Fraser Laschinger, President and CEO of the Company. "It is our plan to continue to vend out our exploration projects and organically grow our royalty portfolio while McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone and Pine Bay are advanced by their respective operators."

ABOUT VOYAGEUR MINERAL EXPLORERS CORP.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt, and has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

For further information please contact:

Fraser Laschinger

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: 647-242-5511

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

