Puranium Energy Appoints Dr. Roger Laine and Duane Parnham as Technical Advisors

Toronto, June 16, 2022 - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed two key technical advisors with deep knowledge and expertise in Namibian uranium exploration and project development.

Dr. Roger Laine and Mr. Duane Parnham will drive Puranium's exploration focus across the Company's seven uranium properties covering 93,514 hectares in Namibia and enhance Puranium's ability to make an impact in the ever-evolving clean energy sector in one of the world's top three uranium producing countries.

Founding Forsys Metals Corp. ("Forsys") in 2004, Mr. Parnham played a key role in the discovery and development of the Valencia Uranium Deposit ("Valencia"). He brought on Dr. Laine who subsequently discovered the Namibplaas Deposit for Forsys. Puranium's uranium property, EPL-7337 completely surrounds Valencia and is on strike with Namibplaas.

"When we set out to create a company in the clean energy sector, we knew that a major driving force for value creation was going to come from the location of the properties and the team behind the company. We are fortunate and thrilled to team up with these two esteemed gentlemen. Based on their expert knowledge of Namibian uranium and their consistent ability to unlock value, there is no doubt that Mr. Parnham and Dr. Laine are the right advisors to help us make an impact on uranium exploration in the region," stated Puranium President and CEO, Jason Bagg.

Dr. Roger Laine: Dr. Laine is a geological engineer with over 40 years of experience in advanced mineral exploration projects, specializing in geo-statistics and reserve estimating, copper, copper-gold porphyry, gold and uranium deposits, underground and open-pit mines, grade and quality control using advanced computerized information systems. During his extensive career, he has held senior executive positions with several mining exploration companies working in the Americas, West and Central Africa and Europe. He was also Vice President of Exploration for Amok Ltd. (a subsidiary of COGEMA, now part of AREVA).

Mr. Duane Parnham: As Founder of Forsys, Mr. Parnham was involved in every aspect of the progress of Valencia from prospect to developed uranium deposit. to become a licensed uranium producer. Under his leadership, Forsys, a C$45,000 exploration start-up in Namibia, grew to a licensed uranium producer with a market cap of C$860,000,000. He has spent his over 30-year career developing and founding several resource-focused companies, including Temex Resources, UNX Energy, Giyani Metals, Canoe Mining Ventures and Broadway Strategic Metals. To date, he has created over C$1.2 billion in shareholder value for companies in which he has been directly involved.

These two technical appointments are as a result of the signing of a technical partnership between Puranium and Madison Metals Inc. (CSE: GREN), a Namibian uranium exploration company based in Canada, as the two companies agree to share resources in Namibia in an effort to efficiently explore and develop their respective property packages.

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

The Company is focused on the uranium exploration of its 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totaling 93,514 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in 35 mineral claims in Ontario, and owns the Cobalt Mountain poly-metallic project near the town of Smithers in British Columbia.

