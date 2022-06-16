Silver Mountain Resources Inc. Begins Trading On The OTCQB Markets

OTCQB is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQB: OTCM), an operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Trading on the OTCQB Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.



The Company is awaiting approval of its application for DTC eligibility. Nauth LPC acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor.

About Silver Mountain



Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to re-commence production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.



Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 27,000 Ha. in the district of Castrovirreyna, in Huancavelica, Peru.





About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQB: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.



Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.



OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.



To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.



Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to list the Warrants on the TSXV, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors set forth under "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated January 26, 2022 available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



For further information:



Alfredo Bazo, President, CEO & Director, abazo@agmr.ca; Jean Pierre Fort, Chief Financial Officer, jpfort@agmr.ca; Silver Mountain Resources Inc, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, info@agmr.ca, 647-262-4017

