Secova Elevates Its Quebec Business Profile with The Addition of Renowned Mining Executives to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, June 16, 2022 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to name Ron Perry and Michel Fontaine to its advisory board. These two individuals have experience in the mining sector as well as broad business acumen in general. Their specific expertise in resource production will be an enormous asset for Secova.

Ron Perry is an experienced entrepreneurial executive with a demonstrated history of working in the venture capital and private equity industry. Ron is skilled in technology, mineral exploration and production, investor relations, corporate finance, entrepreneurship, and venture capital. Ron was a Director and the Vice President, Treasury for over 10 years at Metanor Resources Inc., a Quebec based gold production and development company. He is also a director of various venture capital, technology, and natural resources companies.

Michel Fontaine is a private investor, entrepreneur, and independent board member with over two decades of experience working in the mining sector. Michel worked at Merrill Lynch and BMO Nesbitt Burns as a financial advisor before working for DIAGNOS 2005/2017 and founding Windfall Geotek (TSXV: WIN), a public software firm. Windfall Geotek leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize and significantly improve exploration, development, operations, and financing outcomes in the mining sector. Michel was previously a director of Metanor, Majescor, Everton and AEMQ.

"We are pleased to have Ron and Michel join the advisory board today. Their experience leaves Secova well-positioned to execute our corporate mission for our projects. I could not think of a stronger team of advisory board members to work alongside the management and board of Secova", said Secova's Chief Executive Officer, Jean Yves Therien.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

For more information on Secova Metals Corp. please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 604-803-5229 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Secova Metals Corp.

"Jean Yves Therien"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604-803-5229

Email: info@secova.ca

