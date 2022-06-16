Director Dealings & PDMR Notification

On 15 June 2022 Steven Poulton (Chief Executive Officer and Director) purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 47.72p per share, for a total purchase value of £47,724.

On 15 June 2022 Matthew Grainger (Executive Director) purchased 14,500 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 48.06p per share, for a total purchase value of £6,969.

On 15 June 2022 Alister Hume (Chief Investment Officer) purchased 27,032 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 43.85p per share, for a total purchase value of £11,854.

16 June 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 15 June 2022 of the following Director and PDMR share dealings:

Following the transactions as described above:

The total shareholding of Mr Poulton and persons closely associated with Mr Poulton has increased to 6,700,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.71% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The total shareholding of Mr Grainger and persons closely associated with Mr Grainger has increased to 2,142,089 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.83% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The total shareholding of Mr Hume and persons closely associated with Mr Hume has increased to 67,979 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steven Poulton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer and Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 47.00p 20,000 47.00p 50,000 48.00p 30,000 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 100,000 Ordinary Shares Price 47.72p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 15 June 2022 g) Place of the transactions AIM

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Grainger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 50.00p 7,000 46.25p 7,500 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 14,500 Ordinary Shares Price 48.06p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 15 June 2022 g) Place of the transactions AIM

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alister Hume 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 43.90p 13,610 43.80p 13,422 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 27,032 Ordinary Shares Price 43.85p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 15 June 2022 g) Place of the transactions AIM

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 29 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

**END**

