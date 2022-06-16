Flow Metals Exploration Program at New Brenda

Vancouver, June 16, 2022 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 10,000 hectare 100% owned New Brenda Project located directly between the Brenda and Elk mines in south-central British Columbia.

New Brenda Project

The company identified multiple high priority targets after completing an airborne geophysics program in late 2021. The targets were generated in part with the GeoDL exploration engine to identify elevated gold probability.

Targets Highlights include:

5 km gold trend predicted in underexplored western portion of project

Three porphyry style targets identified in the 2021 geophysics survey

Circuit Target with high-grade gold trench intercepts in 2019





Figure 1 - Gold and Copper targets generated from geophysics and GeoDL



The program will target new prospective areas using portable ground-based geophysics equipment, hand trenching and prospect mapping. Outcrop maps generated by GeoDL will be tested along strikes of prospective targets. The company will use the network of forestry roads throughout the property to access the targets.

Western Gold Zone

Work at the newly identified Western Gold Zone will cover a 1.2 km predicted gold anomaly. The anomaly is part of a larger NW trend spanning 5 km to the center of the Western claim block. The area has remained largely unexplored and has very limited historical data.

Enhanced bedrock maps have delineated a contact between the Osprey Lake and Pennask batholith. The contact lines up with the gold perspectivity targets identified by GeoDL. The work program will seek to identify gold mineralization in the target area as well as searching for broader gold indicators including stockwork quartz-pyrite veining and silicification.

Porphyry Targets

The 2022 program will explore the area surrounding each Porphyry Target anomaly. These were first identified with the 2021 airborne program and are defined by ring-shaped magnetic anomalies with high potassium radiometric cores. These under-explored targets are near the contact between the Osprey Lake and Pennask batholiths. Both plutons are prospective. The Pennask Batholith hosts porphyry mineralization at the Brenda copper mine and veins at the Elk gold mine are related to the Osprey Lake batholith.

Circuit Target Zone

The Circuit Target Zone was the focus of the 2019 exploration program and returned high-grade gold intercepts from trenching. The program will consist of a shallow ground EM survey to follow the mineralization along strike to help define the extent of the target. If the structure responds to the EM survey, a project-wide survey will be considered to help outline further mineralization.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts of British Columbia and Yukon.

