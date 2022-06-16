Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 - Alex Tsukernik, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets - the key building blocks of the global energy transition.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange