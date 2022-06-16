Canadian Manganese Reports Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Toronto, June 16, 2022 - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) (OTC Pink: CDMNF) ("CDMN" or the "Company") reports that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders yesterday via webcast at which all resolutions were approved and passed.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the nominees for election as director, being John Kearney, Matthew Allas, John Allan, Janis Byrne, Labi Kousoulis, Aiden Carey, John Hurley and Danesh Varma, were elected to serve until the next meeting of shareholders.

The voting results were as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld John F. Kearney 49,484,513 99.43%

282,042

Matthew Allas 49,766,555 100%

Nil

John Allan 49,736,555 99.94%

30,000

Janis Byrne 49,766,555 100%

Nil

Labi Kousoulis 49,736,255 99.94%

30,300

Aiden Carey 49,766,555 100%

Nil

John Hurley 49,736,555 99.94%

30,000

Danesh Varma 49,253,890 98.97%

512,665



RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors for the current year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

GRANT OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company also announces the Board of Directors approved a grant under the Company's Stock Option Plan of a total of 300,000 incentive stock options, to the two newly elected directors, Janis Byrne and Labi Kousoulis.

All of the stock options granted are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share, with an expiry date of June 30, 2026 and will vest quarterly over a period of two years.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

For further information:

investors@CanadianManganese.com

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information on CDMN is available at www.CanadianManganese.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding CDMN, and its respective businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of additional assay results and the ability to provide a Mineral Reserve, the expected plan to become a supplier of high-quality manganese metal products. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited, risks regarding the mining industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, risks associated with growth and competition as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although CDMN has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CDMN undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128090