Kuya Silver Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment

Vancouver, June 17, 2022 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that, further to its May 4, 2022 news release, it has filed a technical report summarizing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA Report") on the Bethania Silver Project (the "Project").

The PEA Report was prepared by Mining Plus, with contributions from other consultants. The PEA Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has an effective date of April 9, 2022, and has a report date of June 13, 2022. The PEA Report is based on the Mineral Resource estimate for the Project as set out in "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on the Bethania Silver Project, Department of Huancavelica, Province of Huancavelica, District of Acobambilla, Peru," a technical report prepared for the Company with an issue date of February 21, 2022, an effective date of January 6, 2022, and a Mineral Resource estimate date of December 10, 2021 (see the Company's February 22, 2022 news release). In this news release, the term "Mineral Resource" has the meaning given to it in NI 43-101 by reference to the "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (2014) of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The PEA Report may be found at www.kuyasilver.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

