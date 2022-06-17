Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

Vancouver, June 17, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

that is has entered into a market-making services agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG"), located in Toronto, Ontario. The term of the Agreement is three months, can be renewed on a monthly basis and may be terminated with 30 days written notice prior to the end of the month. The Agreement requires no regulatory or other approval from the CSE.

The purpose of the Agreement is to make a two-sided market in the Company's listed common shares and provide liquidity to the market. ITG's objectives include: (i) limiting the difference between the bid price and the offer price for the shares; (ii) assisting in maintaining a fair and orderly market for the shares; (iii) enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity; and (iv) acting as a liaison between the Company and the market by providing information regarding the trading pattern of the shares. The fee for these services is $5,000 on a monthly basis.

ITG and its affiliates or associates do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and, at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. The capital used for market-making will be provided by ITG.

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper Corp.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-754-7986

Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:



Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Chuck Creek property in South-central BC. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current Mount Milligan open pit mine, which are both copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the Cathedral Area on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Consolidation and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals thereto. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.