Pasofino Gold Announces Appointment of New CEO, and Update on Strategic Process Led by Ian Stalker

Toronto, June 20, 2022 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Limpitlaw, as President and CEO of the company effective immediately. Daniel replaces Ian Stalker who is stepping down from his current role as President and CEO, but will remain in a consultancy role, focused on the strategic initiative underway. Dr. Limpitlaw will also join the Board of Pasofino, replacing Mr. John Sanders who has resigned from the Company.

Krisztian Toth, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, commented "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Daniel for taking on the CEO role and the COO functions as he brings years of industry knowledge and given his recent role as Vice President, Projects of the Company. In addition, Ian's extensive experience in the mining industry will continue to serve the Company well as we aggressively pursue strategic options with the sole purpose of providing value for all shareholders.

We thank John for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours. We also thank Daniel and Ian for their tireless contributions to Pasofino, and look forward to working with them in their new roles".

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN). Pasofino, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, is earning a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project.

