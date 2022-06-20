1844 Extends Its Position to 299 Claims on Native Copper Project

Saskatoon, June 20, 2022 - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has acquired the final four (4) claims required to complete its land position on it Native Copper Project on the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Quebec. This addition now brings the total land position to 299 claims covering over 98 square kilometres and includes seven (9) known copper showings and high-grade drilling, trenching and grab sample assays for both coppers.

(Map of Native Copper Project complete with showings and LIDAR background)

Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, Director of Exploration at 1844, states "we are exceptionally pleased with this addition as it closes off our land position and adds the remaining two (2) known showing in the Native Copper Project area. The high-grade samples taken to date on the limited exploration done in the area are highly prospective and strengthens our thesis that the Native Copper Project could become a copper exploration camp in the Gaspe Peninsula." Historic work results on these newly acquired claims are as follows:

Showing GM Type Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Length (m) Fer à Cheval 2 GM56982 Trenches/channels: 95-04 2.62 24 11 Triangle d'Argent GM57820 Main showing 5.4 2.8 11.6 Triangle d'Argent GM59588 Trenches/channels: TR 2000-02 4.14 7 1 Triangle d'Argent GM59588 Trenches/channels: TR 2000-04 10.3 21.3 9 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-01 0.39

0.43 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-02 0.62

1.98 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-02 1.77

2.23 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-03 1

1.05 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-04 0.38

1.5 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-04 0.13

3.04 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-04 0.4

1.46 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-05 1.21

3.04 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-06 1.4

2.64 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-07 0.29

3.35 Triangle d'Argent GM61139* Drilling: TA-2002-08 0.35

3.05

* The GM report does not include any certificates of analysis or summary tables of results. These exposed values are selected from longitudinal section available in the report.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), the Vendor, an arms-length party, will receive $5,000 and 500,000 common shares and a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which may be retired for a one-time payment of $750,000.

Vortex Update

After detailed analysis 1844 has decided to postpone its previously announced drill program on the Vortex Project due to the proximity of a habitat of a vulnerable or threatened wildlife species (Forest Caribou, Gaspésie population). 1844's technical team has now shifted its exploration plans firmly to the Native Copper Project.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

