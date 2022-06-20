Orford Mobilizes 2022 Exploration Program On West Raglan High Grade Nickel-copper-pge Property

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 - Orford Mining Corp. (Orford) (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that crews have begun mobilizing to Nunavik, Quebec to commence the 2022 exploration program at our West Raglan high-grade nickel/copper/PGM sulphide Property (Figure 1). Following the ground geophysical survey preformed in 2021, Orford has identified more than 10 high-priority, high-conductance anomalies consistent with possible nickel sulphide sources for diamond drilling over the summer of 2022. Work on Orford's 100% owned West Raglan Property is funded through an agreement with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (Wyloo Metals) whereby Wyloo can spend up to $25.0 million and complete a feasibility study to earn up to 80% of West Raglan (See Orford's news release dated January 19, 2021). Wyloo will spend approximately $4.9 million dollars on a multidisciplinary program at West Raglan consisting of 3000m of diamond drilling, to test EM targets, Borehole EM, prospecting and mapping. Orford is the operator at West Raglan.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford commented "We believe the ground work completed in 2021 on West Raglan has laid the foundation for what should be a very exciting summer drill program in 2022. We look forward to drilling on the West Raglan Nickel project for the first time since 2015."

Historical work on the West Raglan property was focused around the Frontier zone where several high-grade nickel, copper PGE lenses have been intercepted (Table 1). The Frontier zone covers an approximately 2km long segment of the larger property wide trend of ultramafic bodies that extends for 50km along the regional Raglan Mine trend. There is a large volume of ultramafics outside of the Frontier zone with similar potential to host high grade nickel-copper-PGE deposits. Drilling in 2022 will focus on testing high-conductance anomalies consistent with possible nickel sulphide sources outside of Frontier at Beverly and Boomerang (Figure 2).

Table 1: Examples of Drill Intersections of the Frontier Zone

Zone DDH No. From (m) To (m) Width (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Pt

(g/t) Pd

(g/t) Seahawk WR-08-164 141.85 170.13 28.28 3.21 1.32 0.650 2.430 Frontier

South WR-03-08 16.00 35.00 19.00 2.51 0.96 0.691 2.379 Frontier

East WR-03-13 41.80 48.40 6.60 2.65 1.02 0.399 1.652 Frontier

Central WR-03-14 20.75 29.50 8.75 3.26 1.40 0.949 3.219 BT WR-05-98 75.85 86.5 10.65 0.72 0.36 0.120 0.490 South/

Century WR-07-128 217.20 222.50 5.30 3.28 0.56 0.442 1.766 Century WR-08-149 132.20 136.73 4.53 3.01 1.21 0.530 2.130

Note: These intersections are some of the most significant, but not necessarily representative of the whole mineralized zones. All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information.

About the West Raglan Project

The West Raglan property (Figure 1) is a large 839 km2 property situated in the Cape Smith Belt within the Nunavik Region of Northern Quebec. West Raglan Ni, Cu, PGE, Co mineralization is hosted in the ultramafic units of the Lac Esker Suite (1.89-1.87 Ga). These ultramafic units host all known nickel sulphide mineralization in the Cape Smith Belt, including Glencore's Raglan mine (North Trend) and the Canadian Royalties, Nunavik Nickel mine hosted on the South Trend. The West Raglan property covers a 50-km strike of both the "North" Trend, that hosts Raglan-style deposits, and the "South" Trend, that hosts Canadian Royalties-style deposits. Raglan is a first quartile cash cost nickel producer with one of the highest grade reserves amongst significant global nickel deposits (Proven and Probable Reserves as of December 2019 of 10.39 million tonnes at 2.81% Ni, 0.77% Cu, 0.83 g/t Pt, 2.03 g/t Pd and 0.06% Co[1]). Information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

__________________________ 1 Glencore Resources and Reserves Report as of Dec 31st, 2019



About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are located in two areas the Cape Smith Belt in the Nunavik region and the Joutel region of the Abitibi district. The Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprise a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford has acquired four property positions (Joutel - Eagle, McClure East, Joutel - South and Joutel - Omega) totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties. To view further details about Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

About Wyloo Metals

Wyloo Metals is the metals and mining subsidiary of Tattarang, one of Australia's largest private investment groups. Led by a multidisciplinary team of geology and financial professionals, Wyloo Metals manages a diverse portfolio of exploration and development projects and cornerstone interests in a number of public and private companies. Wyloo Metals seeks to work closely with all stakeholders to accelerate projects through the development cycle while meeting the highest international environmental, social and governance standards.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

The information disclosed herein in respect of the West Raglan Property is based on the independent report of Clement Dombrowski, P.Geo. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on West Raglan Project, Northern Quebec, Canada" effective February 20, 201, and on Orford's news releases available on Orford's website and on SEDAR 7.

The information regarding work disclosed herein in respect of the Qiqavik Property is based on the independent report of Clement Dombrowski, P.Geo of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc. titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Qiqavik Project, Northern Quebec, Canada" effective September 14, 2017, and on Orford's news releases available on Orford's website and on SEDAR.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

