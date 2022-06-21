Goldsource Announces 2022 AGM Results

Vancouver, June 20, 2022 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the 2022 Annual General Meeting held on June 20, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Goldsource's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. All director nominees were elected.

The Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan"), as amended and restated to comply with the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "TSX-V") new Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, was also approved by a majority of the shareholders. The Option Plan is a "rolling 10%" stock option plan whereby the Company may issue, pursuant to options granted to eligible persons, up to maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company determined at the time of grant. As there are 52,289,680 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding as of today's date, a maximum of 5,228,968 common shares are issuable under the Option Plan. The Option Plan remains subject to final TSX-V approval.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian exploration company focussed on the 100%-owned Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana, South America. The Company is led by an experienced management team, proven in making precious metals exploration discoveries and executing on phased project development in the Americas.

Steve Parsons

CEO

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact: Steve Parsons, CEO

Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760

Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313

Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email: info@goldsourcemines.com

Website: www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128393