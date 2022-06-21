Orford Launches Qiqavik Gold Project Diamond Drilling

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2022 exploration program at its Qiqavik project in Nunavik, Quebec including a 3,000 metre diamond drill program. Crews have been mobilized to open Camp Chukotat and prepare for the start of the summer 2022 exploration program. The 2022 program at Qiqavik will be focused on the following:

40 line-kms of IP geophysical surveying to help target the sulphide-rich silicified mineralization seen in the Annick boulder train that reported up to 648 g/t (Figure 1).

Re-gridding and merging of the various generations of magnetic surveys to help understand the property and local structures.

Interpretation of glacial till and frost boil sample results to identify areas to investigate with IP geophysics and drilling.

A 3,000 metre diamond drill program targeting the source of the high grade Annick glacial boulder train with grades of up to 648.8 g/t as well as splays from major structures where gold mineralization indicators are strong. Drilling will commence the first week of July 2022.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "We are very excited to get back on the ground at Qiqavik and drill what we believe is the source to the high grade Annick trend. After starting from scratch on this property we have built an impressive geological, geochemical and geophysical data base which is pointing to strong targets. The 2022 program will be the most aggressive program on the Qiqavik property in its short history".

The 2022 drill program will focus on targeting the source for the very high grade boulder trains, Annick and Eric, as well as structural splays from the main gold bearing IP lake structural zone. Orford will also target a likely source of gold mineralization to a high grade boulder dispersion train north of the Interlake Structure where previous drilling intersected significant widths of high grade mineralization such as 53m @0.51g/t Au including 2.8m@3.12g/t Au(Figure 2). If time and budget allows we will also test the highest conductance targets along the 4.5 km long Esperance copper gold trend drilled in 2017 with assays as high as 7m@ 2.63g/t Au and 2.19% Cu, including 1.0m@5.58g/t Au and 3.06% Cu (Figure 2).

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend. Orford also controls four property positions totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's Projects please visit Orford's website,

www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI43-101.

2021 Grab & Drill Core samples

Two labs were used during the 2021 Qiqavik program. ALS Geochemistry, Val-d'Or, Québec was used for the rush dispatch and SGS Canada Inc. in Val-d'Or, Québec was used for regular dispatch. Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to ALS Geochemistry or SGS Canada Inc., both in Val-d'Or, Québec.

For the samples sent to ALS Geochemistry, all gold assays reported were obtained by standard fire-assaying-AA finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples or by gravimetric finish in the case of overlimits (method Au-AA26, Au-AA25 and Au-GRA22) at ALS Geochemistry, Val- d'Or, Quebec. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-AES finish (method ME-ICP61a) at ALS Geochemistry, Vancouver, British Colombia. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with an ICP-OES or AAS finish (Method OG62).

For the samples analyzed at SGS, all gold assays reported were obtained by fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish on 50-gram nominal weight for core samples and 30-gram nominal weight for grab samples (method GE_FAA50V5, GE_FAA30V5 and GO_FAG30V5). All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper and silver, using a four-acid method with an ICP-OES (method GE_ICP40Q12) and an additional analysis for the element tellurium is added to the suite using a four-acid method with ICP-MS finish (method GE_IMS40Q12) at SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. Overlimits were analyzed by four-acid method with ICP-OES finish (GO_ICP42Q100).

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted at a minimum of 10% for core and 5% for grab samples, respectively, for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. ALS Geochemistry and SGS Canada Inc. are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Till Samples (IOS)

Till samples were collected on Qiqavik by collecting 7kg of till from frost boils. Samples were sent to IOS Chicoutimi where samples are described, logged and photographed. Wet sieving is applied along with a falcon concentrator. Gravimetric separation is applied using ARTGoldTM fluidized bed to recover gold grains. The > 50 µm material is examined using a research grade Leica M205C apochromatic stereomicroscope to count gold grains and other minerals of interest. Grains of interest are picked and are mounted on a glass slide using a double-sided adhesive tape to confirm their nature with the scanning electron microscope (SEM). Although identification success rate is in excess of 95%, a second visual sorting is systematically performed on one in every ten samples as part of the quality assurance program. As part of the quality control, a second concentrate is collected from the fluidized bed tails and processed for gold grain counts, for 10.5% of the sample population. The analytical results of these replicates were added with the initial microconcentrates. The finer fraction of the superconcentrates (< 50 µm) is dusted on a 4 x 4 cm double sided tape to form a monolayer of grains, to be submitted to ARTGold™ counting by an automated SEM to detect gold particles in the fine fraction (< 50?m) of the concentrate.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Orford Mining Corp.