Freegold Ventures Intersects 2.18 g/t Au over 190.2 m in GS2203 and 1.45 g/t Au over 207.2 m in GS2201 at Golden Summit

Zone Hole Number Depth (m) Dip Azimuth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Cut to 88 g/t Au Dolphin GS2115 567.3 -70 360 233.8 284.9 51.1 1.25

including







236.8 238 1.2 14.15

including







271.5 273.4 1.9 12.3



GS2132 648.3 -70 315 172.8 175.9 3.1 10.76











300.8 599.5 298.7 0.95

including







474.6 599.5 124.9 1.42



GS2139 504.7 -70 315 434.9 492.9 58 0.93



GS2141 545.6 -70 360 34.1 34.7 0.6 58.1











319.1 529.4 210.3 0.86

including







355.7 434.9 79.2 1.05



GS2201 686.7 -70 360 142.1 648.3 506.2 0.88

including







306.1 648.3 342.2 1.1

including







441.1 648.3 207.2 1.45

including







550.8 553.8 3 19

including







630 633.1 3.1 24.4



GS2203 595 -70 360 129 147.6 18.6 4.2

including







143.5 145 1.5 15.55

including







145 145.9 0.9 10.05











287.8 478 190.2 2.52 2.18 including







359.1 359.9 0.8 168

including







463 464.3 1.3 75.7

including







464.3 465.9 1.6 61.2



GS2208 616.7 -70 360 90 367.2 277.2 0.97

including







90 118.8 28.8 2.52

including







266.3 319.5 53.2 1.76

including







266.3 289.1 22.8 2.31



The width refers to drill hole inter2cepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2022 - Freegold Ventures Ltd. (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional seven holes ( 4,164.3m) as part of the ongoing program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit") through systematic drilling.

Hole GS2201 was drilled in the Tolovana area, as were holes GS2115, GS2132 and GS2141. Hole GS2115 was drilled on the north side of the Tolovana vein zone and intersected 51.1m grading 1.25 g/t Au. Hole GS2203 was drilled along the eastern side of the Dolphin intrusive. Hole GS2208 was drilled towards the updip portion on the northern side of the main mineralized zone. All of these holes intersected substantial widths with significantly higher grade than the previous resource grade. Hole GS2201 intersected 207.2 m grading 1.45 g/t Au within a broad zone of 506.2 m grading 0.88 g/t Au. The results continue to demonstrate higher grade over increasing widths downdip within the projected mineralized zone.

Four drill rigs have been operating since mid-February. The results of 2020, 2021, and several holes from the 2022 program are expected to be incorporated into an updated pit constrained resource estimate in the fourth quarter of this year.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historical shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs are continuing to successfully delineate these higher-grade veins and the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of the previous drilling and well outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

Drill Plan Map and Cross Section:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/479350e_06212022.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/s478900e_06212022.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2260/drillplanmap_06212022.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled, and three NI 43-101 compliant resource updates were completed. In January 2016, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was produced by TetraTech (Press release - January 26th, 2016).

Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation carried out at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories. A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. Core Samples were also prepared using the PRP80-1Kg using the Bureau Veritas facilities. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-ES (method code MA200). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code FA-430 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, FA530. Additional Au screening is performed using BV's FA632 method; select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Crushing was conducted at BV's Fairbanks facility, with subsequent analysis conducted by its Vancouver, Reno and/or Hermosillo facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold continues to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, PGeo - Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks as well as the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources and as such no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full service Camp at Golden Summit in order to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Ltd.







Contact

Kristina Walcott, President and CEO, Telephone: 1.604.662.7307, jkw@freegoldventures.com

