Scorpio Gold Announces Changes in Management

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2022 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) announces that effective June 20, 2022, Alnesh Mohan of Quantum Advisory Partners LLP ("Quantum"), has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Alnesh Mohan is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience providing advisory services to a wide array of clients. He has been a partner at Quantum, a professional services firm focused on providing Chief Financial Officer and full-cycle accounting services to private and public companies, since 2005. Acting on behalf of several public companies, Alnesh has acquired considerable experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

