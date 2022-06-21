Arianne Phosphate Receives Positive Results From Tests Surrounding The Use Of Its Concentrate In Advanced Battery Applicatons

-successful results will allow the Company to target markets beyond fertilizer

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC, June 21, 2022 - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has received positive results from tests that confirm its high-purity phosphate concentrate can be used in the production of technical grade phosphoric acid used in the production of batteries. These tests were designed to confirm that Arianne meets specifications provided by a producer of lithium-based batteries (see Press Release dated November 3, 2021) and performed through an independent facility specializing in the production of purified phosphoric acid.

The lithium-iron-phosphate battery ("LFP") has emerged as a leading technology in batteries. Many automotive companies such as Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford and GM are currently, or have already announced plans to use LFPs in their cars, following that of many Chinese companies. As well, beyond the automotive market, many industry analysts view the LFP battery as playing a key role in the energy storage market, a market that could exceed automotive demands and continue to drive demand for these battery materials such as phosphate.

"Given the nature and high-purity of our phosphate concentrate, we were always confident that our rock would perform," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. "These tests demonstrate the high quality of our product and will allow Arianne to access markets beyond traditional fertilizer markets. The Company's recent initiatives surrounding direct application and alternative fertilizers, along with our work in battery materials really does differentiate us from many of the other projects. Further, recent geopolitical events have highlighted the importance of security of supply in dealing with food security and critical materials."

Demand for phosphate increases year over year, while most supply comes from jurisdictions that historically have been unstable. Further, most deposits are sedimentary, containing deleterious elements that can be challenging when producing fertilizer and, more so, in the production of phosphate products for specialty applications. Arianne Phosphate has a rare igneous deposit which allows the Company to produce a high-purity, low contaminant concentrate suitable for use in all applications, meaning that the Company's clients can be from a wide range of industries.

Arianne's Lac à Paul project is the world's largest greenfield deposit and is permitted and shovel ready. At a projected 3 million tonnes a year of phosphate concentrate, for a minimum 26 years, the Company will be able to help address the world's desperate need for a vital commodity. Situated in Quebec, Canada, issues related to security of supply are alleviated which is crucial if the world is to address its growing need for food and critical materials.

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 189,969,848 shares outstanding.

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

