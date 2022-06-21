Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

Vancouver, June 21, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona has again extended the dip extent of broad stockwork and high grade vein gold-silver mineralization. Assays have been returned for hole PC22-91 with assays for two holes awaited.

Core Hole PC-22-91 (Terminated in Mineralization)

Core hole PC-22-91 was a deep test of the Philadelphia vein system, drilling down dip of the high-grade vein encountered in core holes PC-22-86, PC-22-87, PC22-88, and in reverse circulation (RC) holes PRC21-81, PRC21-82, and PRC21-83. The hole successfully intersected the vein 60 metres down dip of PC-22-88.

Drilling has now defined high-grade mineralization over a dip length of +200 metres with the system open at depth. Furthermore, in PC-22-91 the lower grade (mostly footwall stockwork mineralization) extends over a thickness of 78.7 metres, from slightly above the high-grade vein to the bottom of the hole. The grades and vein breccia textures were improving towards the bottom when the hole was lost at 252.1 metres due to unstable ground conditions. The hole had been designed to potentially continue in mineralization for a further 22 metres.

Details of the uncut drill length intercepts follow:

High grade vein interval: 176.59-178.96 metres, 2.38m, 6.71 gpt gold, 22.6 gpt silver

Total Mineralized Zone: 173.5-252.1 metres (end of hole): 78.7 m, 0.964 gpt gold, 9.20 gpt silver.



Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, "On the drill section containing hole PC-22-91the vein continues uninterrupted for +200 metres down dip. However, based on vein textures, clay mineralogy, and geochemistry we believe we are still above the heart of the boiling zone of the system where the highest grades would be anticipated. In due course deeper drilling is a high priority.

"We have drilled the vein and the adjacent lower grade stockwork mineralization from two drill pads located 300 metres apart with complete success. All holes on these sections intersected gold-silver mineralization as predicted. One of the two un-assayed drill holes (PC-22-92T) is an important confirmation of earlier RC drill holes that intersected +100 metres of mineralization. The second awaited hole (PC-22-93), is located 350 metres to the north of PC-22-91 and intersected good stockwork quartz mineralization. I look forward to drilling this northern extension of mineralization."

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/.

Program Going Forward

The Northern Extension

From the site of the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling data northward but for recently completed hole PC-22-93 referenced above, other than an area of historic drilling. Click here for historic Meridian drill results. This open extension has both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80. metres. Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long north of drilling completed recently to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This southern gap is bounded to the south by an array of drill holes, including the confirmation drill hole PC-22-92T (results awaited) mentioned above. Given that RC drilling on the northern gap is considerably more cost effective to perform than than the diamond drilling necessary for the southern gap, the RC program will be scheduled first. Rig availability is anticipated in the Fall.

In the meantime, we will compile the results of historic drilling north of the northern gap. That drilling returned potentially economic grade widths of stockwork mineralization in the vicinity of historic mining. Results will be reported.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link: and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

