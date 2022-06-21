Result of Annual General Meeting

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Total votes Total % voted Votes withheld 1. That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the report of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted. 54,978,678 99.96% 20,000 0.04% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 2. That David Netherway be re-elected as a director of the Company. 52,978,678 96.33% 2,020,000 3.67% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 3. That Steven Poulton be re-elected as a director of the Company. 54,978,678 99.96% 20,000 0.04% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 4. That Matthew Grainger be re-elected as a director of the Company. 54,978,678 99.96% 20,000 0.04% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 5. That Robert Milroy be re-elected as a director of the Company. 52,978,678 96.33% 2,020,000 3.67% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 6. That Michael Winn be re-elected as a director of the Company. 54,942,678 96.26% 2,056,000 3.74% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 7. That Karim Nasr be re-elected as a director of the Company. 54,978,678 99.96% 20,000 0.04% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 8. That Gérard De Hert be re-elected as a director of the Company. 54,978,678 99.96% 20,000 0.04% 54,998,678 99.99% 2,992 9. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors. 55,062,618 99.96% 22,500 0.04% 55,085,118 99.99% 2,992 10. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration. 54,975,773 99.96% 22,500 0.04% 54,998,273 99.99% 3,397 11. That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed, ratified and approved. 52,905,100 96.20% 2,090,477 3.80% 54,995,577 99.99% 6,093 12. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £5,866,083.90. 52,896,478 96.19% 2,095,596 3.81% 54,992,074 99.98% 9,596 13. That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,399,562.93. 52,686,478 95.80% 2,311,596 4.20% 54,998,074 99.99% 3,596

21 June 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that at its Annual General and Special Meeting, held earlier today, a resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The polling results for each resolution are set out below.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Grant Barker Rob Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535 Shard Capital (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 26 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.





**END**

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.