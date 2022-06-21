Result of Annual General Meeting
|
Resolution
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
Total votes
|
Total % voted
|
Votes withheld
|
1. That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the report of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted.
|
54,978,678
|
99.96%
|
20,000
|
0.04%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
2. That David Netherway be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
52,978,678
|
96.33%
|
2,020,000
|
3.67%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
3. That Steven Poulton be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
54,978,678
|
99.96%
|
20,000
|
0.04%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
4. That Matthew Grainger be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
54,978,678
|
99.96%
|
20,000
|
0.04%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
5. That Robert Milroy be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
52,978,678
|
96.33%
|
2,020,000
|
3.67%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
6. That Michael Winn be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
54,942,678
|
96.26%
|
2,056,000
|
3.74%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
7. That Karim Nasr be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
54,978,678
|
99.96%
|
20,000
|
0.04%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
8. That Gérard De Hert be re-elected as a director of the Company.
|
54,978,678
|
99.96%
|
20,000
|
0.04%
|
54,998,678
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
9. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors.
|
55,062,618
|
99.96%
|
22,500
|
0.04%
|
55,085,118
|
99.99%
|
2,992
|
10. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.
|
54,975,773
|
99.96%
|
22,500
|
0.04%
|
54,998,273
|
99.99%
|
3,397
|
11. That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.
|
52,905,100
|
96.20%
|
2,090,477
|
3.80%
|
54,995,577
|
99.99%
|
6,093
|
12. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £5,866,083.90.
|
52,896,478
|
96.19%
|
2,095,596
|
3.81%
|
54,992,074
|
99.98%
|
9,596
|
13. That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,399,562.93.
|
52,686,478
|
95.80%
|
2,311,596
|
4.20%
|
54,998,074
|
99.99%
|
3,596
For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:
|
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767
E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com
|
SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)
Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|
SP Angel (Broker)
Grant Barker
Rob Rees
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535
|
Shard Capital (Broker)
Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927
|
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com
About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 26 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.
TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
