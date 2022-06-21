Menü Artikel
Result of Annual General Meeting

17:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire
21 June 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that at its Annual General and Special Meeting, held earlier today, a resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The polling results for each resolution are set out below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Total votes

Total % voted

Votes withheld

1. That the Company's annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the report of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and adopted.

54,978,678

99.96%

20,000

0.04%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

2. That David Netherway be re-elected as a director of the Company.

52,978,678

96.33%

2,020,000

3.67%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

3. That Steven Poulton be re-elected as a director of the Company.

54,978,678

99.96%

20,000

0.04%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

4. That Matthew Grainger be re-elected as a director of the Company.

54,978,678

99.96%

20,000

0.04%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

5. That Robert Milroy be re-elected as a director of the Company.

52,978,678

96.33%

2,020,000

3.67%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

6. That Michael Winn be re-elected as a director of the Company.

54,942,678

96.26%

2,056,000

3.74%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

7. That Karim Nasr be re-elected as a director of the Company.

54,978,678

99.96%

20,000

0.04%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

8. That Gérard De Hert be re-elected as a director of the Company.

54,978,678

99.96%

20,000

0.04%

54,998,678

99.99%

2,992

9. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's auditors.

55,062,618

99.96%

22,500

0.04%

55,085,118

99.99%

2,992

10. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors' remuneration.

54,975,773

99.96%

22,500

0.04%

54,998,273

99.99%

3,397

11. That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed, ratified and approved.

52,905,100

96.20%

2,090,477

3.80%

54,995,577

99.99%

6,093

12. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Relevant Securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £5,866,083.90.

52,896,478

96.19%

2,095,596

3.81%

54,992,074

99.98%

9,596

13. That, subject to the passing of resolution 12, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the 2006 Act, to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the 2006 Act) for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £4,399,562.93.

52,686,478

95.80%

2,311,596

4.20%

54,998,074

99.99%

3,596

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Grant Barker

Rob Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535

Shard Capital (Broker)

Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 26 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.


**END**

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


