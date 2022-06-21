Galleon Gold Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 21, 2022 - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to report that all of the resolutions put forth at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 21, 2022, were approved. At the Meeting, shareholders elected the following directors to hold office for the ensuing year: R. David Russell, Thomas Kofman, James T. O'Neil Jr., Mario Colantonio, Gerhard Merkel, Michael Hobart and Richard F. Nanna. Shareholders also approved resolutions to re-appoint Grant Thornton LLP as independent auditors of the Company and for the continuation of the stock option plan.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The project is situated approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. Since acquiring the Project the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth while providing a strong valuation in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. Permitting and baseline studies in support of a bulk sample are currently underway. Eric Sprott holds approximately 21% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

