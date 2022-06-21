UEX Closes C$5.0 Million Private Placement with Uranium Energy Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Saskatoon, June 21, 2022 - UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its $5 million private placement (the "Private Placement") with Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") previously announced on June 13, 2022. The Private Placement consisted of a total of 11,627,907 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") issued to UEC at a price of $0.43 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,000.01.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund its continued exploration programs at its projects in the Athabasca Basin and for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares issued by UEX under the Private Placement are subject to a four month plus one day "hold period" as prescribed by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to final approval of the TSX.

About UEX

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.

UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"), UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and ?rora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"). JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 979-3849

www.uexcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

