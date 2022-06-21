Arizona Sonoran Announces AGM Results

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU) ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, has released the voting results from its Annual General Meeting, held earlier today.

A total of 49,068,613 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the business before the meeting, being the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company, setting the number of Directors to six, and the election of all director nominees as shown in the table below.

Director Percentage of Votes in Favour Votes Received in Favour David Laing 99.9% 48,949,233 George Ogilvie 99.9% 48,903,669 Alan Edwards 100% 48,949,733 Thom Boehlert 95.9% 46,930,738 Sarah Strunk 99.9% 48,939,233 Mark Palmer 95.9% 46,920,238

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project the Company is also exploring on its 100% owned Park Salyer property that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621006134/en/

Contact

Alison Dwoskin, Director, Investor Relations

647-233-4348

adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com

George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director

416-723-0458

gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com