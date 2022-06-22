Cobre Limited: Appointment of Dr Ross McGowan as Non-Executive Director

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ross McGowan as a non-executive director of the Company effective 22 June 2022.Dr McGowan is the Managing Director & CEO of ASX listed Armada Metals Ltd. (ASX:AMM) and founded the Resource Exploration & Development Group, which was responsible for generating the Kitlanya East and West prospect areas held by Kalahari Metals Limited, as well as having over 20 years of academic, technical and corporate experience in mining exploration in Africa. Ross was a co-recipient of the 2015 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for an international Mineral Discovery for Kamoa.Ross holds an MGeol, PhD and is a fellow of the Geological Society of London and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.Commenting on Dr McGowan's appointment, Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said:"Ross will add significant value to the Cobre Board from a technical perspective, especially with his knowledge base and prior success in Africa and, in particular, Botswana. Ross is an extremely important strategic appointment given Cobre's intention to acquire the remaining 49% of Kalahari Metals Limited, which holds interests in 12 highly prospective exploration licences covering a total area of approximately 8,595 km2 in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana, which was announced to the ASX last week.We look forward to Ross' contribution to the proposed drilling program to get underway shortly under the new ownership structure."Commenting on his appointment, Dr McGowan said:"I am excited to be joining the Cobre Board with its sedimentary copper exploration focus in Botswana, a deposit type and region I have been involved with for over 20 years. These prospective licence areas in an emerging new copper district, and a strong technically driven strategy with an experienced technical team in place, are the right ingredients for exploration success."





Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.





