Torq Announces Executive Title Changes

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2022 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that two current directors are changing management positions in order to better reflect the expected executive involvement of each person going forward. Shawn Wallace the current Board Chair is being appointed to Chief Executive Officer while Michael Kosowan will assume the office of Vice President of Capital Markets. Mr. Wallace will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors of Torq, and Mr. Kosowan will continue to serve as a director. The Board has created the office Lead Independent Director and has appointed Steve Cook in that office.

CEO Shawn Wallace commented, "I look forward to greater involvement with the day-to-day management of Torq than before. We thank Michael for all his past contributions as CEO and look forward to his help in developing our capital markets."

The Company also announces that it is granting Ms. Tracy George, Torq's Corporate Secretary, 25,000 options, which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

