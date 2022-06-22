VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interview with Paul Gill, CEO of Pampa Metals Corp.: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Canada - Listen to an interview with Nancy Massicotte and Paul Gill, CEO of Pampa Metals Corp. , (CNSX:PM) (FRA:FIRA) (OTCMKTS:PMMCF) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.caTo watch the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110765/pm





About Pampa Metals Corp.:



Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE:PM) (FRA:FIRA) (OTCMKTS:PMMCF) owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd., with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company has also signed an agreement with VerAI Discoveries Inc. giving Pampa Metals access to the latest in artificial intelligence technologies in relation to mineral exploration, as well as a further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productive mineral belts of northern Chile.



The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods.





Source:

Pampa Metals Corp.





Contact:

Nancy Massicotte IR Pro Communications Inc. www.irprocommunications.com t: +1 604-507-3377 e: nancy@irprocommunications.com