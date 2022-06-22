Eastplats Announces Voting Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, June 22, 2022 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 81,269,162 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 58.97% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:

Business

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. To set the number of Directors

Approved

79,626,484

(99.90%)

83,688

(0.10%)

2. Resolution electing:













(a) Diana Hu;

Approved

25,443,954

(31.92%)



54,266,218

(68.08%) (b) Michael Cosic;

Approved

25,439,554

(31.92%)



54,270,618

(68.08%) (c) George Dorin;

Approved

70,441,773

(88.37%)



9,268,399

(11.63%) (d) Bielin Shi; and

Approved

79,652,568

(99.93%)



57,604

(0.07%) (e) Xin (Alex) Guan

Approved

70,437,873

(88.37%)



9,272,299

(11.63%) as directors of the Company.













3. Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Approved

81,109,491

(99.80%)



159,671

(0.20%) 4. Resolution approving the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan for a further three years.

Approved

73,098,311

(91.71%)



6,611,861

(8.29%)

Based on the voting results, all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated May 6, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at the Meeting in accordance with applicable corporate law.

However, two directors (Diana Hu and Michael Cosic) had more votes withheld than were voted in their favour of their appointments to the Board. As a result, in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy (the "Policy"), these two directors have tendered their resignations from the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective upon acceptance by the Board. The Board will refer such resignations to the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") for consideration on whether or not to accept the resignations submitted by these directors. In accordance with the Policy, the Board shall accept such resignations unless the Committee determines that there are exceptional circumstances relating to the composition of the Board or the voting results that should delay the acceptance of such resignations or justify rejecting such resignations. The Board will issue a news release with its decision.

At the Meeting, Eastplats' Stock Option Plan has been authorized for three further years, and the PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.

