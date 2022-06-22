Endurance Gold Reports Eight Additional Gold Intersections from Reliance 2022 RC Program

Vancouver, June 22, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC PINK: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are from the Eagle Area where seven of ten RC drill holes intersected significant gold mineralization. Drilling highlights include:

Drill holes RC22-064 and RC22-071 both successfully intersected the "020 Target" which returned 15.7 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 metres ("m") from hole DDH21-020 (see News Release January 12, 2022).

RC22-064 returned 3.86 gpt gold over 21.34 m, starting at 27.43 m and extended the strike of the 020 Target by 20 m to the northwest. RC22-071 returned 3.51 gpt gold over 4.57 m and extended 020 Target mineralization by 17 m up-dip and to the south.

The Eagle Zone was successfully intersected with six additional penetrations, including a second and deeper mineralized interval from RC22-064. The additional intersections include: 4.89 gpt gold over 16.77 m (including 8.74 gpt gold over 7.62 m) 6.5 gpt gold over 9.14 m (including 13.28 gpt gold over 3.05 m) 4.84 gpt gold over 7.62 m 1.94 gpt gold over 9.15 m 3.28 gpt gold over 6.09 m 3.58 gpt gold over 7.62 m

The shallow dipping Eagle Zone has now been intersected with over forty (40) RC and DDH holes and strike length extended to over 400 m, remaining open to the southeast.

Diamond drilling is currently active with the completion of four drill holes in the 020 Target area. Assays are pending.

"The 2022 RC drilling results continue to deliver encouraging grades and widths at the Eagle Zone and 020 Target areas", commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "All results received from the successfully completed 2022 RC holes have returned encouraging gold intersections over drilled widths between 4.57 m and 30.48 m and the Eagle Zone has been extended to over 400 m. These encouraging gold results indicate potential for a robust Epizonal Orogenic gold mineralizing system in the Eagle area."

In the Eagle area, RC22-065, RC22-066, RC22-072, and RC22-072A were terminated due to water inflow and failed to achieve target depth. Gold assay results are pending for an additional eleven (11) RC drill holes from the Eagle Zone and 020 Target areas.

The location of the RC Drill holes at Eagle are located on Figure 1 Drill plan, Figure 2 Longitudinal Section, and 2022 results summarized in Table 1 below. The complete tabulation of 2020 and 2021 RC drill results are summarized on the Company website and the 2021 diamond drill results are also summarized here on the Company website.

Systematic surface channel sampling (279 samples) has now been completed in outcropping areas of gold mineralization in the Eagle area exposed in drill trails constructed in late 2021. Results will be reported when received.

To date, in this year's field season a total of 934 RC and channel samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Assay results will be reported when received.

Gold intersections in the Reliance Property are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed quartz-rich cataclastite breccia sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size was reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored at the property. pXRF analysis was conducted by a Company geologist at the project site on all RC chip samples. An Olympus Vanta XRF Analyzer was used for the analysis which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). RC samples with anomalous pXRF As results are submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

